Blackburn Rovers
League Two manager makes admission on reported Blackburn Rovers and Rangers transfer target
Morecambe manager Derek Adams says the club have yet to receive a bid for winger Carlos Mendes Gomes, and insists he is happy with the 22-year-old’s situation at the club.
Mendes Gomes has been in outstanding form for Morecambe this season, scoring 13 goals and providing three assists to help the Shrimps mount a strong challenge for promotion to League One.
That has led to plenty of speculation around Mendes Gomes’ future, with Championship side Blackburn and Scottish champions Rangers both recently credited with an interest in the attacker, who is out of contract at Morecambe at the end of this season.
Now however, it seems as though neither of those clubs, or indeed any other sides, have yet to make a move for the former Atletico Madrid youth man.
Speaking about that reported interest in Mendes Gomes from elsewhere, Adams told The Visitor: “Carlos is a fantastic boy, you can tell that by his work ethic in training and in games.
“It’s not beneficial for me, the club or Carlos to say what the situation is but I’m very comfortable with it as I’ve said all along. Until there’s a bid put in for any of our players, speculation is all it is.”
Are these 17 facts about Blackburn's club badge true or false?
Indeed, it seems Adams is taking the positives from those claims of transfer interest in Mendes Gomes, as he went onto add: “It is a good thing to have though. If other clubs are being linked with your players, it means something positive must be happening.”