League Two manager breaks silence on links to Luton Town vacancy

Northampton Town manager Jon Brady has insisted that he has received no contact from Championship outfit Luton Town over their managerial vacancy.

On Monday evening, Football Insider claimed that the Hatters held a very strong interest in Brady to replace Nathan Jones, who headed to the Premier League last week with Southampton.

A number of individuals have been linked to the post at Kenilworth Road, including Neil Critchley, Stephen Robinson and Mark Bonner, and Brady can now be added to that list.

After a six-year spell earlier in his career with Brackley Town, Brady became Northampton’s manager – initially on a temporary basis – in February 2021, following years of coaching in the youth setup at Sixfield.

The Australian was unable to save the Cobblers from relegation to League Two, but he was still handed the permanent role of the club’s boss and led them to the League Two play-offs last season, but they were downed at the semi-final stage by Mansfield.

Brady has Northampton in a strong position in the fourth tier as they currently sit in third spot, which has led to his name being thrown into the hat for the Luton job – it’s not one that he has been approached for, however.

“Late last night one of my mates sent me a text and that was the first I knew about it!” Brady told the Northampton Chronicle regarding reports of Luton’s interest. “I’m here and I’m loving what I do with Northampton so I can absolutely assure you that no-one from Luton has contacted the club or me about it and it was news to me last night.” The Verdict Just because Brady is yet to hear anything, that does not mean that Luton will not come with an approach eventually. However, there still may be better candidates out there to replace Jones than the 47-year-old Aussie. There isn’t any denying that Brady has been doing a decent job with the Cobblers despite missing out on promotion last season, but maybe that is where he is best suited for now. It is a big step up from League Two to the Championship, so if Brady waits the rest of this season out, then he may be in a better position to be of real interest to second tier sides.