It is set to be an exciting end to the season in League Two.

It was another big night in the promotion race on Tuesday, with leaders Stockport County being held to a 0-0 draw at Gillingham, while top three contenders Milton Keynes Dons and Wrexham played out a 1-1 draw.

Crawley Town and Walsall boosted their play-off hopes with victories over AFC Wimbledon and Morecambe respectively, and those results mean that just three points separate the teams in seventh and 16th place.

As the drama in League Two continues to hot up, we rounded up all the latest news from the fourth tier.

MK Dons boss makes controversial Wrexham claim

It was an eventful game between fifth-placed MK Dons and third-placed Wrexham at Stadium MK on Tuesday night, with Daniel Kemp's 26th-minute strike securing a point for the hosts after James McClean had given the Red Dragons the lead just four minutes earlier.

There was a big moment of controversy in the second half when Wrexham goalkeeper Arthur Okonkwo appeared to spill Joe Tomlinson's shot over the line, but the goal was not given, and Dons captain Dean Lewington was shown a red card for his protests.

Both teams finished the game with 10 men after Wrexham defender Will Boyle received a second yellow card in the 77th minute.

Dons head coach Mike Williamson was furious with the decision to not award his side's goal, and he appeared to suggest there could be some bias from referees towards Wrexham.

"I've got a lot of respect for the manager, the club, their fantastic team, but it's really frustrating. There have been legitimate goals for Mansfield and Notts County (ruled out), so I don't know if it's the momentum the club bring, if it's unconsciously playing on their minds. But I'm taken aback. I'm really gutted for the boys because they did exactly what we asked them to do. They deserved it," Williamson told the MK Citizen.

"I've never seen anything like it. Everybody in the stadium knew it was a clear goal. The reaction of their players was to just turn around, they all thought it was a goal. Everyone did apart from the officials.

"I'm going to speak to him. If I don't speak to the referee now, nothing will come of it. I want to hear him out and to see what will happen moving forwards.

"I think the rules are that I'm not allowed to show him footage, but as men, you need to look at it and hold your hands up. We as players and managers have to. I'd like to have an interaction with him once he has seen it."

Salford City announce key appointment

Salford City have confirmed the appointment of Alex Bruce as their new assistant manager.

Bruce has left his role as manager of Northern Premier League side Macclesfield, departing with the club sitting fifth in the table, to become part of Karl Robinson's coaching staff at the Peninsula Stadium.

It has been an excellent start for Robinson at Salford, with the 43-year-old winning four and drawing four of his eight games in charge since replacing Neil Wood in January, and his side currently sit 19th in the table.

Bruce is the son of former Newcastle United and West Bromwich Albion manager Steve, and Salford Director of Football Ryan Giggs was delighted to welcome him to the club.

"We’re delighted to have Alex join us here to expand our coaching staff, on the recommendation of Karl who was keen to bring him in. Alex will bring a lot of football experience with him and we’d like to welcome him warmly to the club," Giggs told the club's official website.

Pundit issues Forest Green prediction

It has been a turbulent season for Forest Green in their first year back in League Two following relegation, with David Horseman and Troy Deeney both being dismissed.

Steve Cotterill was appointed as the club's third manager of the season last month, and he led his side to their first win since October with a 2-1 victory at Barrow last Tuesday night, but they were beaten 2-0 at Crawley Town on Saturday.

Forest Green currently sit 23rd in the table, six points from safety, but pundit Sam Parkin believes a strong January transfer window has given the club a chance of survival.

"They've only had the one win up at Barrow under him, but it sounds like with what Clarkey (fellow presenter Adrian Clarke) said about the outgoings in different positions at the club, that maybe Steve Cotterill would fancy it next year regardless of what division they're in, and I think that would be a really good thing for them," Parkin said on the What the EFL?! podcast.

"I hope he does well, and I think just looking at the team as well, all of a sudden I give them a bit more of a chance.

"Dabo on one side, Thompson on the other side, the back three with Keogh, Inniss and possibility Moore-Taylor to come back in.

"I know these are really experienced guys whose best days are maybe behind them, certainly in Richard Keogh's case, but I just think, all of a sudden, there's a bit more experience, there's a bit more nous.

"A front two of Doidge and Stevens has potential if they can get back to doing what they did previously at the club.

"I'm sure they'll win some games, whether it's going to be enough, I'm not sure."