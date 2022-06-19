League Two defender targeted as replacement for Liverpool bound player

Aberdeen are interested in signing Tranmere Rovers defender Josh Dacres-Cogley, journalist Alan Nixon has reported via Patreon.

Dacres-Cogley joined Tranmere last summer on a free transfer following his release by Birmingham after the expiration of his contract at St Andrew’s.

The defender went on to make 48 appearances in all competitions for Tranmere during the 2021/22 season, scoring once and providing five assists to help his side to a ninth place finish in League Two.

Now though, it seems as though the 26-year-old is attracting a fair amount from north of the border, with the transfer window now open.

According to this latest update, Aberdeen are now keen to sign the right-back as a replacement for Calvin Ramsay, whose move to Liverpool was confirmed earlier on Sunday.

There is still a year remaining on Dacres-Cogley’s contract with Tranmere, who apparently want a fee of around £400,000 for the sale of the right-back.

For their part however, Aberdeen are said to value him at a significantly lower price.

The Verdict

This could be a useful signing for Aberdeen if they manage to get it done.

With Ramsay moving on, the Scottish Premiership side are going to need a new option on the right-hand side of their defence, and Dacres-Cogley fits that bill.

The 26-year-old also benefitted from regular first-team football at Tranmere last season, showing that he could be a useful option to take over from Ramsay at Pittodrie.

Given he is in the final year of his contract, Aberdeen could also put some pressure on Tranmere over a fee here, and the defender himself could be tempted by the move, which gives him the chance of top-flight football from next season.