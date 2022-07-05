League Two defender emerges on transfer radar of Cardiff and Millwall

Cardiff City and Millwall are both interested in signing Sutton United defender Ben Goodliffe this summer, a report from Football Insider has claimed.

Having previously been on the books of Tottenham and Wolves, Goodliffe then went on to join Sutton in the summer of 2019.

The 23-year-old has since gone on to make 130 appearances in all competitions, and helped the club to the EFL Trophy final and an eighth place finish in League Two during their first ever campaign in the Football League last season.

Now it seems as though the centre back’s efforts have seen him attract plenty of attention from further up the football pyramid.

According to this latest update, both Cardiff and Millwall are keen to do a deal for Goodliffe this summer, as they look to strengthen their defensive options for next season.

It is thought that both clubs have already registered their interest in signing the defender, who signed a new contract with Sutton last summer.

Both Cardiff and Millwall have been busy in the early stages of the transfer window, making nine and four first-team signings respectively.

The Verdict

This does look as though it could be a rather useful signing for one of these two sides.

It does seem as though both Cardiff and Millwall could benefit from the addition of some extra options in the heart of the defence, and Goodliffe can obviously fill that void.

While this would be a big step up, at 23-years-old there is plenty of time to adapt to that level, and he does seem to have the potential to do that.

Given he is at a League Two club, this could also be an affordable deal for the likes of Millwall and Cardiff, meaning this does look to be a deal that could be well worth pursuing.