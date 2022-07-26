League Two club plotting transfer swoop for Rangers player

Doncaster Rovers are eyeing up a loan move for Rangers youngster Ross McCausland, according to Football Insider.

The Northern Irishman joined the UEFA Europa League runners-up in 2019 from Linfield in his home country, linking up with the Scottish giants’ academy system.

An under-19’s international for his country, the winger featured for Rangers in the UEFA Youth League last season, scoring three times with all goals coming against Swedish outfit Hammarby.

McCausland did end up making his senior debut for Rangers on the final day of the 2021-22 Scottish Premiership season, coming off the bench to replace Amad Diallo in a 3-1 win over Heart of Midlothian.

Doncaster, who have gone unbeaten in pre-season with a win over Huddersfield and draw against Rotherham United to their credit, have added the likes of Lee Tomlin and Barnsley striker George Miller to Gary McSheffrey’s options in the final third this summer already.

Now, the League Two outfit are looking to add further depth to their wide options, and are hoping to tie up a temporary swoop for 19-year-old McCausland.

The Verdict

Rangers do have a lot of talented youngsters on their books, and McCausland could potentially follow the Josh McPake route in heading to the EFL.

McPake has played for Harrogate, Morecambe and Tranmere Rovers and Rangers quite clearly feel like there are clubs in the Football League who their youngsters could develop at.

Doncaster are expected with the signings they have made, as well as players they’ve retained, to make a good go at returning to the third tier at the first time of asking.

McCausland, despite senior football being pretty much a new thing for him, could really add some more depth to McSheffrey’s squad, especially when fixtures will come thick and fast.