League Two club confirm transfer agreement with Nottingham Forest

Mansfield Town have completed the signing of Nottingham Forest centre back Riley Harbottle, the League Two club have announced.

Having come through the academy ranks at Forest, the 21-year-old now captains the club’s Under 23s side, and also made two first-team appearances – in the Carabao Cup – last season.

Now though, the young defender has completed a temporary move elsewhere, no doubt with the view of experiencing senior football on a more regular basis.

It has been confirmed that Mansfield have now signed Harbottle, with the centre back joining the Stags on a season-long loan deal.

Mansfield will be hoping that Harbottle can help them bounce back from defeat in last season’s League Two play-off final.

The centre back – who has two years remaining on his contract with Forest – becomes Mansfield’s fourth signing of the summer, following Hiram Boateng, Scott Flinders, Christy Pym and fellow Forest loanee Will Swan in making the move to Field Mill.

The Verdict

This does look like it has the potential to be a good piece of business for all involved.

For Harbottle, this will give him the experience of regular first-team football at EFL level for the first time in his career, which will no doubt help his development.

Indeed, Mansfield will no doubt be tipped to compete for promotion as well next season, and playing with that pressure of expectation is a good thing for him to get used early on in his career.

Mansfield meanwhile, continue to strengthen their options for next season, with a promising young defender who does have the potential to make an impact at Field Mill.