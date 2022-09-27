“League One’s too easy for him” – Former Sheffield Wednesday man makes claim regarding club star

Barry Bannan has once again been in fantastic form for Sheffield Wednesday during the opening couple of months of this League One campaign.

The Scotsman has netted twice and has provided a further three assists in nine appearances thus far in the league, whilst he has consistently performed to a level above the division.

The 32-year-old remains to be a vitally important component within the Wednesday side, even after a productive summer of recruitment and will likely continue being as integral under Darren Moore’s stewardship.

Providing his thoughts on whether Bannan could emerge on Championship club’s radars in January, Carlton Palmer told Football League World: “To be honest with you, I don’t think, with all due respect to Barry, I don’t think any Championship clubs could afford him.

“So, Barry’s going nowhere. He’s having a fantastic season. League One’s too easy for him. It’s way, way too easy. He is easily the best midfield player in that league without a shadow of a doubt.

“He’s made it clear though that he wants to captain Sheffield Wednesday back to the Championship.”

The verdict

Bannan is a fantastic player to watch who sees the game quicker than most and has one of the most intelligent footballing brains in the entire EFL.

Ability wise, he has what it takes to thrive at the top end of the Championship, however, as Palmer alludes to, his wage and how settled he is, means it is unlikely that anything would come to fruition in the near future.

A scorer of goals, a creator of chances, and a relentless worker, Bannan is a rare weapon in League One and will be crucial if Wednesday are to win promotion back to the Championship.

It will be interesting to see if interest surfaces, although it is hard to find a scenario where Bannan leaves the club in January.