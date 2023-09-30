Charlton Athletic had to deal with interest in the final stages of the summer transfer window when it came to more than one of their squad members, with that including Corey Blackett-Taylor.

The Addicks' League One rivals Derby County reportedly failed with a late swoop for Blackett-Taylor, who scored eight times in the third tier last season, with the South London Press reporting that the Rams came in for the 26-year-old but to no avail.

Speaking on County's interest, Blackett-Taylor wrote in Charlton's matchday programme - via the South London Press: “I’ve been involved in things like this before on deadline day, so I knew how to deal with it.

“We had a game the next day against Fleetwood that we had to prepare for, and matters were out of my hands.

“My biggest concern was the match the following afternoon.

“I’ve enjoyed it here so far. I feel I’ve improved in every season.

"I feel I can give this team an outlet. I can provide goals and assists. My pace and ability with the ball helps the team get forward and I’m a threat to the opposition.”

And even though the transfer window has been shut for nearly a whole month, it has not stopped clubs scouting Blackett-Taylor ahead of the January window opening in three months time.

According to Sunday Mirror sports editor Darren Witcoop, Championship duo Hull City and Swansea have been looking at the attacker in matches recently, and they were likely to be impressed considering he has already scored twice in Michael Appleton's first two matches in charge.

Utilised as more of a wing-back to start the season under Dean Holden, Appleton has pushed Blackett-Taylor further forward to play as a traditional winger in a 4-3-3 system and that is where he may flourish for the Addicks.

What is Corey Blackett-Taylor's Charlton contract situation?

When signing for the Addicks back in August 2021, Blackett-Taylor only put pen-to-paper on a short-term contract, with then-manager Nigel Adkins wanting to see if the winger could make the step up to League One.

And he impressed enough after just a few months at The Valley to see his contract extended until 2023, but that deal had an optional one-year extension in it that was triggered by the club back in March.

That means that Blackett-Taylor's contract expires in June 2024, with that also meaning if Charlton do not get the 26-year-old tied down to a fresh extension before January then he could he available for a cut-price fee.

Would Corey Blackett-Taylor be a good signing for Hull or Swansea?

Blackett-Taylor has spent much of his career in League One for Tranmere and Charlton Athletic - when he was at Aston Villa as a youngster he appeared just once in the Championship so it's hard to gauge whether or not he's capable of making the step up.

What Blackett-Taylor has in his favour though is raw pace and direct dribbling, which makes him a threat against every League One full-back and it was no surprise that he notched 11 goal contributions last season in just 29 appearances.

Hull and Swansea are two clubs that probably don't have enough out and out wingers - the Tigers signed a lot of attacking midfielders over the summer whilst Michael Duff's side have just lost Josh Ginnelly for the season to a ruptured achilles.

Therefore, it wouldn't be a shock if both clubs look into a cheaper deal for Blackett-Taylor in January should his contract situation be what it is now, although he's more likely to fit in at Swansea currently.