League One is arguably as tough as it has ever been.

The third tier of English football is currently in a position where a number of clubs with relatively big budgets are pushing for promotion to the Championship this season.

Perhaps unsurprisingly, Birmingham City are the league leaders as it stands, having earned 57 points from 25 games and losing just two in the league all season.

The likes of Wrexham, Huddersfield, Stockport and Barnsley are also in the race for promotion, as expected, but it may be a surprise to see Wycombe Wanderers second in the table, given the stature of their club compared to others around them.

Matt Bloomfield did a fantastic job of ensuring the Chairboys were competing at the top end of the table, but he recently departed for Luton Town in the Championship.

There is still a week left in the January transfer window, so there is plenty of time for movement among the squads, meaning the League One promotion race is still a tough one to call.

Going into the final week of the window, Football League World looks at all the latest transfer headlines coming from the third tier.

Wrexham likely to miss out on Sheffield Wednesday striker

According to the Star, Wrexham have registered an interest in Sheffield Wednesday's Michael Smith, and even made an approach to the player whose contract expires in the summer.

However, it is thought to be very unlikely that the Welsh outfit will get their hands on Smith in this transfer window, as he is playing regularly for the Owls.

Michael Smith's 2024/25 Championship stats (transfermarkt) Apps Goals Assists 26 6 4

Danny Rohl spoke very highly of the forward following their win over QPR on the weekend, as he scored six minutes after coming off the bench, so it seems clear that the boss wants to keep hold of Smith until at least the end of the season, which is bad news for Wrexham.

Wycombe interim boss eases Richard Kone departure fears

Benji Walker (@benjiwalkerphoto)

Richard Kone has been exceptional for Wycombe Wanderers this season and is one of the biggest reasons why they are second in the League One table.

Unfortunately, there have been some concerns that Kone would depart this month as Championship side, Luton Town, managed by Matt Bloomfield, have submitted bids for the young forward.

However, current Wycombe interim boss, Sam Grace, has eased those concerns by highlighting Kone's commitment to the club in an interview with Bucks Free Press this weekend.

He said: “He’s a committed player. Dan Rice, the director of football, is in charge of all of that [transfers] and I think it’s important to say that Rich is committed as well. You want players that want to play for your club, and Richard wants Wycombe to get promoted.

“He wants to play for Wycombe in the Championship. If he was unhappy, he wouldn’t have been on the bench so I don’t think he’s unsettled. The way he played when we came on doesn’t look like an unsettled player.

“He’s sharp, he wants to learn, and he’s ready to come on when asked.”

Football League World understands that Luton are set to make a third bid for the forward.

Birmingham City captain on Stoke City radar

According to a post on X from Frazer Fletcher, Stoke City are targeting a number of players this week, including Birmingham City's Krystian Bielik.

The 27-year-old has traditionally been a midfielder over the course of his career, but this season he has featured in defence for the Blues while wearing the captain's armband.

He is a player that Birmingham may wish to hold onto as he has contributed to their solid defensive record this campaign and could be very useful next season in the Championship, but it is no wonder that Stoke are hoping to secure a deal.

Fletcher, who also named Mark Sykes and Jeffrey Schlupp as Stoke City's targets, stated that the Potters could land all three this week.