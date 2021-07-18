League One transfer round-up: Sunderland, Wigan, Portsmouth, Sheffield Wednesday all feature

It is set to be another fascinating campaign in League One next season and there will be an exciting mix of sides in the division all aiming to try and get themselves challenging at the top end of the division.

Sheffield Wednesday, Rotherham United and Wycombe Wanderers will all be aiming to try and battle for an immediate return to the Championship. While clubs like Charlton Athletic, Ipswich Town, Portsmouth and Sunderland will be aiming to finally find the right formula to achieve promotion after going close in previous years and going through various managerial and even ownership changes.

There is lots of transfer news emerging around potential incomings and outgoings that could occour in the near future. Here we take a look at the latest transfer news that has emerged in League One…

Leigh Griffiths

Sunderland are interested in securing a loan deal for Celtic forward Leigh Griffiths this summer as they aim to bring in a player to replace the sizeable loss of Charlie Wyke, according to The Scottish Sun.

That comes with the striker having turned down a new contract offer with the Black Cats to sign for League One rivals Wigan Athletic.

It is believed that Griffiths is facing an uncertain future at Celtic this summer with their new manager Agne Postecoglou set to reveal his intentions over the experienced striker in the next few days or weeks. If he is allowed to leave the club then it seems that the Black Cats would be wanting to secure his signature.

Henry Lawrence

According to the latest report from The Sun, Wigan Athletic are closing in on securing a potential move for Chelsea defender Henry Lawrence. That comes with the Latics keen to continue adding to their ranks after what has already been a very productive summer window for them so far.

It is believed that Chelsea are ready to sanction a loan move for the defender who is predominantly a right-back to Wigan for the campaign.

That would see him follow in the footsteps of Reece James who spent a successful short-term spell with the Latics during the 2018/19 campaign.

Joe Rafferty

Sunderland are reportedly keen to add to their options in the full-back position this summer amid the continued uncertainty over the long-term future of Denver Hume.

According to The Sun journalist Alan Nixon, the Black Cats are interested in making a move to sign Rafferty on loan from Championship side Preston North End.

That comes with the 27-year-old having the ability to operate in both full-back positions which makes him a very useful option for Johnson’s side to bring into the club.

Rafferty has not always been a guaranteed starter for Preston during his time with the club but has previously shown he is a quality performer in the third tier with his performances for Rochdale.

Sunderland. Interest in loan deal for Rafferty at Preston. Plays either side. Full back. — Alan Nixon (@reluctantnicko) July 18, 2021

Joe Wildsmith

Sheffield Wednesday are keen to add to their goalkeeping department this summer window and the Owls reportedly have Burnley keeper Bailey Peacock-Farrell in their sights as a potential option to bring into the club.

According to The Sun journalist Alan Nixon, the Owls are prepared to allow goalkeeper Joe Wildsmith to leave the club in order to enable them to bring in a new number one.

That comes with the 25-year-old having struggled to convince that he is the right man to be the club’s number one option between the sticks in recent campaigns.

Sheff Wed. Would move out keeper Wildsmith to make way for a new one. — Alan Nixon (@reluctantnicko) July 18, 2021

Elliot Embleton

According to the latest report from The Sun journalist Alan Nixon, Blackpool are interested in making a permanent move for Sunderland’s Elliot Embleton this summer.

That comes after the midfielder spent a successful period out on loan with Blackpool in League One in the second half of last term making 21 appearances and scoring two goals to help them achieve promotion to the Premier League.

However, it is believed that at the moment that Blackpool and Sunderland remain well apart in terms of their valuations of the midfielder. Therefore, something will have to change either way for this move to get over the line.

Blackpool. Want to buy Embleton from Sunderland after successful loan spell. But valuations well apart. — Alan Nixon (@reluctantnicko) July 18, 2021

Ronan Curtis

Portsmouth attacker Ronan Curtis has reiterated his desire to move away from Fratton Park this summer and secure himself a move to a Championship club. Although he did insist that whilst he remains with the club he will give his all for them and will not have his eyes elsewhere.

That comes amid reported interest from both Blackburn Rovers and Cardiff City. Although according to the latest update from Lancashire Live, Rovers would at the moment struggle to financially get the deal sorted out this summer.

Matt Crooks

Ipswich Town’s promising transfer window has continued this week with the Tractor Boys having managed to secure the impressive signing of MK Dons midfielder Scott Fraser.

However, despite Ipswich managing to secure the arrival of Fraser, the Tractor Boys remain interested in securing a potential move for in-demand Rotherham United midfielder Matt Crooks according to the East Anglian Daily Times.

It is believed that the midfielder remains a serious target for Paul Cook’s side and that the Tractor Boys are confident that they can secure a move for the midfielder despite having had an offer turned down by Rotherham.

Sylvester Jasper

Sheffield Wednesday have taken Fulham youngster Sylvester Jasper on trial ahead of a potential swoop for the forward during the summer transfer window. That comes with Darren Moore aiming to make more signings to strengthen his squad ahead of the Owls’ first campaign back in League One.

The attacker featured for Sheffield Wednesday during the second half of their pre-season friendly behind closed doors against Championship side Barnsley.

Darren Moore confirmed that the Owls have taken him on trial for the next week and that the forward has been on his radar for a while now.

He said: “We have got him here for seven days just to have a look at him.

“Pre-season allows me to look at these players who have been on my radar in terms of where I have been in the last couple of seasons.

“Pre-season allows you to bring them in and look at them close hand without really committing.

“He has come today and had a good outing. He has got wonderful technical ability that we have seen today. He carries a threat and is a clean striker of the ball and he gets defenders on the back foot.

“It is what we want to look at it and we feel it is an area of the pitch that if it possible to strengthen then we will.”