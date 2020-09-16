League One transfer round-up: Sunderland seal transfers, Celtic ready bid, Portsmouth strike transfer agreement

It has been a busy week for League One clubs, as they look to strengthen their squads following the opening weekend of the 2020/21 campaign.

Here, we round up all the latest transfer rumours, gossip and news from the third tier…

Hull City – Ben Woodburn interest

According to Goal, Hull City and Sparta Rotterdam are interested in signing Liverpool midfielder Ben Woodburn.

Woodburn spent last season on loan at Oxford United, scoring one goal and registering five assists in 16 appearances for Karl Robinson’s side, as they narrowly missed out on promotion from League One.

Another loan move to League One could now be in the offing for the 20-year-old, as Grant McCann continues to strengthen his squad.

Hull City – battle for Robbie Gotts

Hull are also interested in taking Leeds United’s Robbie Gotts on loan, as per Alan Nixon.

Gotts has only played twice for Leeds in his senior career, and a loan exit looks likely following Leeds’ promotion to the Premier League.

Gotts’ former Under-23 manager Carlos Corberan is keen to bring him to Huddersfield, but Hull remain in the race.

QUIZ: Do you know the colour of these 40 EFL clubs’ home shirts?

1 of 40 WHAT IS THE COLOUR OF BRENTFORD'S HOME SHIRT? Black White Red Red & White stripes

Ipswich Town – Kayden Jackson on the move?

According to Football Insider, Birmingham City are in talks with Ipswich Town over a £2.5million move for Kayden Jackson.

Jackson scored 11 goals and registered seven assists for Ipswich in League One last term, and although the club have an option to extend his contract by another year, an exit looks to be on the cards.

AFC Bournemouth have had a £2million bid rejected for the 26-year-old of late, but Blues are now said to be in talks with the striker ahead of a potential £2.5million deal.

Charlton Athletic – Celtic readying Doughty bid

According to the Scottish Sun, Celtic are readying a third offer of around £800,000 for Charlton’s Alfie Doughty.

Doughty – who scored in the opening day win over Crewe this term – scored twice and set up three assists in the Championship last term, after returning from a loan spell at Bromley.

The winger is out of contract at the end of the season, though, so Charlton may look to sell him for a fee, rather than potentially lose him for nothing next summer.

Portsmouth – Michael Jacobs signs

Portsmouth have completed the signing of Wigan Athletic midfielder Michael Jacobs on a two-year deal.

The 28-year-old arrives at Fratton Park having been released by Wigan upon the expiration of his contract at the DW Stadium.

The attacking midfielder, capable of playing out wide, scored three goals and added four assists in 32 Championship appearances last term.

Sunderland – Black Cats complete double deal

Sunderland have brought in Oliver Younger and Mitchell Curry on one-year deals.

Younger, a centre-back who was previously at Burnley, and Curry, a striker who was previously at Middlesbrough, join up with Elliott Dickman’s under-23 squad ahead of the new season.

Younger spent the last 13 years of his career at Turf Moor, whilst Curry has gained valuable first-team experience out on loan at Harrogate Town, Gateshead and Inverness in the past.