League One transfer round-up: Sunderland man available for move, Gillingham star to leave, Portsmouth rule out defender move

The January transfer window is certainly reaching the business end.

With just a few days to go clubs in League One are working tirelessly to box off their transfer business before Monday’s deadline.

Whether it’s incomings or outgoings there’s going to be plenty of deals for supporters to get stuck into.

Here are the latest transfer stories to emerge from League One.

Gillingham

Steve Evans has revealed that Joe Walsh is likely to move on, according to Kent Live.

Reports from West London Sport have linked the Welshman with a move to QPR – something that has been fuelled by Evans’ comments.

Speaking to Kent Live, Evans said: “It looks as though he will be going to pastures new. We got a call at lunchtime on Tuesday from the chairman saying he had agreed a fee with two Championship clubs.

“There has been a bit of interest in him in the last few weeks, which we were aware of, but they have finally met the valuation, a fee has been agreed and Joe is away speaking to both clubs now. We anticipate he will go.

“It will be a fantastic move, whichever one he decides to go to. We have played him when needed and we have given him that first team experience.

“He has been brilliant for us, he is a great young goalkeeper and I am sure he will go from strength to strength. We wish him well.”

Sunderland

Lee Johnson has opened the door on a Sunderland exit for Will Grigg.

The striker is said to be attracting interest in League One and League Two after falling out of favour at the Stadium Of Light, leading Johnson to say that the frontman would be allowed to leave.

As quoted by the Sunderland Echo, Johnson said: “I’m fine in terms of, I have had discussions with Will and I think he feels it hasn’t gone as well as he’d hoped it would in the last 18 months. “If there’s a challenge and a change that suits all parties in the short term, we might have a look at it. “Saying that, me personally, I am more than happy having Will Grigg as one of my four strikers, and a fit, motivated version which you would hope to get considering he’s been out of the team with that injury for a while.”

Lincoln City

Michael Appleton is confident of avoiding a deadline day scramble for new signings.

With less than a week until the window slams shut clubs in the EFL are working hard to sign new players, but according to the Lincoln boss, he’s confident that all of the Imps’ dealings can be completed this week.

Quoted by Lincolnshire Live, Appleton said: “As we know, a few days can be a long time in football as you look to get a deal over the line.

“I think it’s important that we get at least a couple in from a numbers point of view, because we are short.

“Although I would say that the group we’ve got are more than capable of playing in different positions, so that does give you a bit of comfort.”

Portsmouth

Portsmouth are not looking to complete a move for Zak Jules, according to The Portsmouth News.

The Walsall defender has been heavily linked with a move to Fratton Park, as well as attracting interest from Birmingham City, Cardiff City and Huddersfield Town.

However it seems that whatever the future plans of the 23-year-old, he won’t be a Pompey player before the end of the month.