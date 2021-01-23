League One transfer round-up: Sunderland loan exit, Charlton to miss target, Portsmouth men future updates

The transfer window has just over a week left in it and so there is plenty of time for deals to still be struck.

League One is seeing plenty of action at the moment in terms of comings and goings, then, and so here we’re taking a look at some of the latest rumours and confirmed deals.

We start off, with a loan exit at Sunderland…

George Dobson completes loan exit

Sunderland man Dobson has sealed a loan exit to AFC Wimbledon for the rest of the season.

The Black Cats evidently feel that he’d be better off away from the club continuing to learn and try and develop and so he’s heading south to Plough Lane.

The news was confirmed last night and he’ll be eager to show what he can do and help the Dons away from the bottom of the league.

Crewe to sign Anthony Evans

Crewe are set to sign Anthony Evans, according to Alan Nixon.

The player has been linked with a host of EFL clubs of late and Charlton Athletic were thought to be among the interested parties, as per Football Insider.

However, the Addicks and co. are set to miss out to the Railwaymen.

Dembele figure touted

A bid of £500,000 could be enough for one of Rangers, Celtic or Nottingham Forest to sign Siriki Dembele in the near future, according to Football Insider.

Many are expecting Peterborough United to hold out for a fair chunk of money and you have to wonder whether they could get more than half a million, he’s probably worth that.

The report reckons it could be enough, though, with the Scottish giants and Forest lurking according to the report.

Wigan sign three

Zach Clough, Corey Whelan and George Johnston have all joined Wigan Athletic in a boost to their squad, whilst Joe Piggott has left the Latics.

As per the BBC, the trio have all arrived to try and help the Latics climb the league table in League One and they’ll all be eager to do their bit for a club that has got a fight on its hands both on and off the pitch at the moment.

Jackett warns suitors

Kenny Jackett has said that the club will not welcome bids for the likes of Tom Naylor and Andy Cannon this month as Pompey go in hunt of promotion once more.

Speaking via The Portsmouth News, he said:

‘We’ve had no calls for any of our players and we wouldn’t invite any, certainly at this late stage.’

It would appear, then, the Portsmouth squad is going to be kept together and that will please Pompey fans.