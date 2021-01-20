League One transfer round-up: Sunderland, Charlton, Ipswich, Portsmouth, Bristol Rovers and Lincoln City feature

It’s been another busy few days in League One, as clubs look to make the necessary additions to their squad.

Hull City are leading the way in the third-tier, as they look to win promotion back into the Championship at the first time of asking.

Whilst at the bottom of League One, Burton Albion will be eager to see move up the table at the earliest of opportunities as they battle to survive.

We take a look at the latest transfer rumours involving clubs in League One below.

Sunderland set sights on left-back

Sunderland are reportedly interested in signing AFC Wimbledon left-back Paul Osew according to The Telegraph.

The 20-year-old has been restricted to just three first-team appearances this season, and is wanted by Lee Johnson’s side, as well as Wycombe Wanderers and Salford City.

Blackpool complete deal to sign Everton forward

Blackpool have recently announced that they have completed a deal to sign Everton youngster Ellis Simms on loan until the end of the 2020/21 season.

Simms has a hugely impressive record in Everton’s academy teams, and will be eager to make a name for himself at senior level this term with the Tangerines.

Ipswich Town finalise deal to sign midfielder

The Tractor Boys have completed a deal to sign Preston North End midfielder Josh Harrop on loan for the remainder of this year’s campaign.

Harrop has found game time hard to come by with North End this term, and will be eager to find regular minutes out on loan with Paul Lambert’s side.

Charlton Athletic keen on deal to sign defender

Charlton Athletic are reportedly interested in a deal to sign Exeter City’s Joe Randall according to the Daily Mail.

It is also claimed that Scottish giants Celtic, as well as Championship side Swansea City are keen on a deal to land Randall’s signature before the January transfer window reaches a conclusion.

Swindon Town sign Championship defender

Swindon Town have recently announced that they have completed a deal to sign QPR defender Conor Masterson on loan for the remainder of the 2020/21 season.

Masterson has found game time hard to come by with Mark Warburton’s side, and will be hoping he can play his part for a Robins side that will be battling to stay in League One.

League One clubs register interest in Coventry City man

Football Insider have reported that Coventry City defender Josh Pask is attracting interest from a number of League One and League Two clubs in the January transfer window.

The clubs interested are unnamed at this stage, but the Sky Blues are reportedly willing to sanction both a permanent or loan move for Pask.

Lincoln City eyeing move for midfielder

Lincoln City are said to be rivalling both Charlton Athletic and Shrewsbury Town for a deal to sign Antony Evans according to Football Insider.

Luton Town and Rotherham United are also keen on a deal to sign the midfielder, who is currently playing his football for German side Paderborn.

Bristol Rovers retain interest in striker

Bristol Rovers remain interested in signing former Blackpool forward Armand Gnanduillet according to a recent report from Bristol Live.

Gnanduillet is currently playing his football for Turkish side Altay, and has scored twice in 15 appearances for the club so far this season.

Wigan Athletic keen on deal to sign Nottingham Forest outcast

Football League World’s George Harbey has revealed that Wigan Athletic are keen on a deal to sign Nottingham Forest forward Zach Clough.

Clough has struggled for game time with the Reds in recent seasons, and could be on his way to Wigan, although it remains to be seen as to whether that will be temporarily or for a permanent move.

Midfielder signs for Portsmouth

Portsmouth completed a deal to sign Tottenham Hotspur midfielder Harvey White on loan for the remainder of the 2020/21 season.

White caught the eye a strong performance against Marine in the FA Cup earlier this season, and will be hoping he can make a good impression whilst with Portsmouth, who are well in contention to challenge for promotion into the Championship.