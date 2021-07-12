League One transfer round-up: Sheffield Wednesday complete deal, Ex-Rangers man handed lifeline, Will Grigg latest

Sky Bet League One is set for it’s most exciting season in years, with several clubs seeking to claim promotion to the Championship in the campaign ahead.

The likes of Sheffield Wednesday, Ipswich Town, Sunderland, Portsmouth, Charlton Athletic and Rotherham United are all amongst the favourites to go up.

Whilst there is also a gaggle of sides who will be hoping to sneak into the top six places as dark horses over the course of the next 12 months.

In the meantime there has been plenty of comings and goings in the division, with clubs signing and selling players in equal measure as they look to formulate their respective squads for the season ahead.

Here, we round up all of the latest transfer news from around League One.

Sheffield Wednesday complete deal

Sheffield Wednesday have completed the signing of Olamide Shodipo from Queens Park Rangers on loan, with the club confirming the deal on their official website.

A product of the West London club’s academy, Shodipo spent last season on loan with Oxford United and notched up 13 goals as the U’s reached the League One play-offs.

The pacey winger has also previously spent time on loan with Colchester United and Port Vale in the past.

Capable of playing on either flank, the signing of the winger really helps to boost Darren Moore’s attacking options.

Ex-Rangers man handed lifeline

Former Glasgow Rangers and Liverpool defender is currently on trial with Doncaster Rovers, as per a recent report by the Doncaster Free Press.

The full back played in the club’s recent pre-season friendly win over non league side Rossington Main.

Flanagan is currently a free agent after leaving Belgian side RSC Charleroi without making a single appearance.

Born in Liverpool originally, the 28-year-old’s career has gradually gone downhill in recent years due to off field issues.

Will Grigg latest

Sunderland striker Will Grigg is still widely expected to leave the club this summer despite appearing in pre-season for the Black Cats, as per a recent report by the Sunderland Echo.

The 30-year-old frontman was given a runout in his side’s recent 2-2 pre season friendly draw with Spennymoor Town and popped up with two assists for his teammates.

MK Dons and Wigan Athletic are still said to be interested in the Northern Ireland striker, however they are currently pursuing other targets at present.

Grigg has a contract at the Stadium of Light which expires next summer.