League One transfer round-up: Nottingham Forest make offer, Charlton ace closing in on exit, Barnsley submit bid

There are less than two weeks until the transfer window closes in the EFL.

Plenty of League One sides up and down the country will be keen to get deals over the line, as they hope for a positive second half of the season.

Here, we round up today’s League One transfer news and gossip…

Siriki Dembele

Nottingham Forest have reportedly made a loan-to-buy offer for Siriki Dembele, according to Football Insider.

Dembele has handed in a transfer request at Peterborough United, and could be set to leave the club this month.

The 24-year-old – who has scored six goals and registered seven assists for Posh this season – has become the subject of a loan-to-buy offer from Nottingham Forest, as per Football Insider.

Kyle Dempsey

Nottingham Forest, Luton Town, Preston North End and Barnsley are keen on signing Gillingham midfielder Kyle Dempsey, as per Football Insider.

Dempsey moved to Gillingham from Fleetwood in the summer, and has since become a key player for Steve Evans’ side.

The 25-year-old has scored four goals in 16 league games from midfield this term, and is now said to be attracting interest from the Championship quartet.

Kyle Joseph

Wigan Athletic have received a “substantial offer” for Kyle Joseph, who is wanted by Championship side Barnsley.

The 19-year-old has scored five goals in 14 games for Wigan this season, and is now attracting interest from the Championship.

According to Andy Giddings, Barnsley, who are keen to sign another striker before the transfer window closes, are taking an interest in Joseph.

Paul Coutts

Salford are set to complete the signing of Fleetwood Town midfielder Paul Coutts, according to Football Insider.

Coutts is into the final six months of his contract at Fleetwood, and is set to depart Highbury relatively soon.

League Two promotion chasers Salford are said to be closing in on a deal to sign the former Derby and Sheffield United midfielder.

Luke Jephcott

Ryan Lowe has issued a hands-off warning to Nottingham Forest regarding Luke Jephcott.

Forest are believed to be keeping tabs on Jephcott, as per the Athletic, with the striker scoring 15 goals this season.

But speaking to Plymouth Live, Lowe, after completing the signing of another striker in Niall Ennis, said: “Niall has always been on our radar. We wanted to add one more. People might look at it and say ‘Jephcott is going’, but he’s going nowhere.

“We had Timmy with us and it didn’t quite work out for him. The board of directors put something to me that we want another Jephcott type so we can coach them and make them better.”

Alfie Doughty

Doughty looks set to join Stoke City very soon, but he won’t be returning to Charlton on loan, as per Richard Cawley of the South London Press.

Doughty has been out injured since the end of October, but looks set to join Stoke City on a permanent basis with his contract expiring at the end of the season.

The midfielder was lined up for a return to Charlton on loan, but due to his rehab, that won’t be happening.