League One transfer round-up: Liverpool player makes loan move, Leeds striker arrives at struggling club, Hull targeting Championship midfielder

With a massive amount of fixtures to fit into the final four months of the season, League One clubs are looking to strengthen their options in the January transfer window.

It’s not just additions that the clubs need to worry about though, as players like Plymouth’s Luke Jephcott are in-demand, and we’ve already seen Doncaster captain Ben Whiteman depart for Preston North End amid interest from other EFL clubs.

Let’s look at some of the confirmed transfers around the league today, as well as some incomings and outgoing

Adam Lewis

An England youth international at four different age groups, Lewis has spent the first half of the season on loan at French second tier outfit Amiens, playing nine league games.

Returning to British shores though, the 21-year-old has gone through the exit doors at Anfield temporarily once again, joining Plymouth Argyle for the rest of the season.

You’d expect Lewis to slot straight in at left-wing-back, a position that natural midfielder Conor Grant has been filling in at in recent months and it should give Ryan Lowe more balance throughout his starting line-up.

Callum Slattery

A player with three Premier League appearances to his name, Slattery has found himself out of of Southampton’s squad this season and confined to the under-23’s, captaining that side in the Premier League 2 competition.

But he will continue his development at Gillingham for the rest of the season, with Steve Evans swooping for the 21-year-old following Coventry’s recall of Josh Eccles.

Ryan Edmondson

Highly-rated striker Edmondson has spent five months at Scottish Premiership side Aberdeen, scoring two league goals in his first proper taste of senior football.

And amid interest from other Scottish outfits and English clubs, it’s Northampton Town who have won the race to land the 19-year-old for the rest of the season.

It’s a big coup for Keith Curle all things considered, and the Cobblers really need a goalscorer to get themselves out of a relegation battle – they may have just got one.

Freddie Sears

Reports linked Ipswich forward Sears with a return to his former club Colchester earlier in the week, with the 31-year-old out of contract at Portman Road at the end of the current campaign.

U’s fans’ excitement may have to be tempered somewhat though, with manager Steve Ball now admitting that it is unlikely that Sears will return to the Essex club in this transfer window.

It’s hard to see Sears staying at Ipswich beyond this season as he’s fallen out-of-favour with Paul Lambert, and he may have to seek first-team football elsewhere.

Dan Crowley

The former Arsenal man is not in Aitor Karanka’s plans at St. Andrews, and a January departure from the second city club for Crowley looks likely.

Hull City are reportedly in talks to bring Crowley to the club, and he would certainly add a new level of creativity to their squad.

The Tigers face competition though for his signature, and it would be some coup if they were able to bring him in for their promotion challenge.