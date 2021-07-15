League One transfer round-up: Ipswich seal agreement, Sunderland finalise deal, Brentford eye L1 man, MK Dons deal close

Just like it was last term, it is shaping up to be another highly competitive Sky Bet League One campaign as the new season draws closer.

With Sheffield Wednesday joining the likes of Sunderland, Charlton, Portsmouth and Ipswich Town in the division, there are many big clubs flexing their muscles in the transfer window in their attempts to try and escape the third tier next season.

We begin today’s League One transfer round-up at Portman Road, as Paul Cook continues to rebuild his Ipswich squad…

Scott Fraser

MK Dons midfielder Scott Fraser has become Ipswich Town’s eighth summer signing, penning a three-year deal at Portman Road.

Fraser scored 14 goals in 44 League One outings last term, chipping in with a further six assists from central midfield.

But the Scot has now moved to Ipswich, becoming Paul Cook’s eighth summer signing and adding even more goal threat following the signing of Joe Pigott.

Teddy Bishop

Moving in the opposite direction, though, is midfielder Teddy Bishop.

According to Football Insider, MK have beaten the likes of Portsmouth and Lincoln to the signing of the 25-year-old, who scored four goals in League One last season.

Bishop arrives at Stadium:MK as a ready-made replacement for Fraser, and the midfielder looks set to leave Ipswich having made 132 appearances for the club.

Hayden Coulson

Moving over to the North East and Sunderland are showing a loan interest in Middlesbrough’s Hayden Coulson, according to Gazette Live.

Coulson was named as Boro’s Young Player of the Season in 2019/20, but the 23-year-old made only 17 appearances in the Championship last term.

He could now be set for a move to Wearside, with Lee Johnson looking to add depth at left-back following Callum McFadzean and Denver Hume’s departures.

Corry Evans

Sticking with the Sunderland theme, and the Black Cats have completed the signing of Corry Evans on a two-year deal, with the option of a third.

Evans left Blackburn Rovers at the end of last season having made over 200 appearances for the club, and arrives at Wearside on a free transfer.

The 30-year-old is an experienced figure, having made 65 senior appearances for the Northern Ireland national team.

Matthew Cox

Brentford have made a formal offer for AFC Wimbledon goalkeeper Matthew Cox, according to Football Insider.

The England youth goalkeeper is also wanted by Aston Villa having caught the eye at Plough Lane, however he is yet to make his first-team debut.

But Brentford are now said to have made a bid for Cox, as they look to think about the long-term in regards to their goalkeeping options.