League One transfer round-up: Ipswich man departs, Charlton set to pip Sunderland, Wigan plot triple swoop

With less than two weeks to go until the transfer window closes, plenty of League One sides up and down the country will be keen to get their transfer business done swiftly.

Here, we round up all the latest League One transfer news and gossip…

Janoi Donacien

Fleetwood Town have confirmed the signing of Ipswich Town defender Janoi Donacien on loan until the end of the season.

Donacien has made only three appearances for Ipswich this season, and is yet to make an appearance in League One this term.

He’s now left Portman Road on loan, and will look to make an impact for the Tractor Boys’ League One rivals Fleetwood.

Alfie Doughty

Doughty has completed a permanent move from Charlton Athletic to Stoke City.

The left-sided midfielder has spent much of this season injured, and made only seven appearances for the Addicks this term.

But with his contract set to expire at the end of this season, Doughty has now moved to Stoke City on a permanent basis, with no loan return being agreed.

Jayden Stockley

A player who could be set to become Charlton’s latest signing is Preston’s Jayden Stockley.

Stockley has failed to make a number of regular appearances for Preston this season, and looks set to depart Deepdale on loan.

The striker is now set to join Charlton on loan, amid interest from the likes of Bristol Rovers and Sunderland, as per Bristol Live.

Zach Clough

Wigan Athletic are close to signing Zach Clough from Nottingham Forest, Football League World has been told.

Clough hasn’t played for Forest since January 2018, and is set to be out of contract at the City Ground at the end of the season.

Football League World have been told that a deal to bring Clough to Wigan is all but complete, and he could be eligible to play this weekend.

Corey Whelan and George Johnston are also set to sign for the Latics, FLW have been told.