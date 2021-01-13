League One transfer round-up: Chelsea man signs permanently, Sunderland take action, Fresh update on Celtic target

We’re nearing the half-way point in the January transfer window and you feel things are only going to intensify as deadline day creeps nearer.

Reports and rumours continue to circle about potential moves and with that in mind, we’ve compiled the biggest stories from League One for our latest round-up…

Chelsea striker completes League One move

MK Dons have announced that they’ve completed the permanent signing of Chelsea striker Charlie Brown for a fee believed to be around £600,000.

The 21-year-old has been part of the Blues academy since leaving Ipswich Town in 2016 and has a fantastic goal record for their age-group sides, including six goals against EFL sides in the Papa John’s Trophy.

In an interview with the club website, Brown noted: “I’m over the moon to be here. This is an opportunity I’ve been waiting for and I can’t wait to get on the pitch and show the fans what I can do.”

League One and Championship clubs circle Wigan’s Tom Pearce

It seems that the left-back is the latest Latics player to catch the attention of clubs higher up the EFL as Football Insider has reported that there is significant interest.

It is understood that a number of Championship and League One clubs are keen on Pearce, who has established himself in the Wigan side this term, and may swoop for him this month.

Sunderland take action over Premier League defender

Lee Johnson’s first Sunderland signing was confirmed earlier this month and it seems that Brighton defender Alex Cochrane could be his second.

According to Football Insider, the Black Cats have enquired about the 20-year-old, who is currently on loan at Belgian club Union SG.

It is understood that the Stadium of Light outfit are interested in signing him either on loan or permanently.

Fresh update on Celtic and Rangers target

Peterborough United have rejected claims that Brentford are leading the chase to sign Sikiri Dembele.

Recent reports claimed that the Bees are at the head of the queue for the winger, who has also been linked with Celtic and Rangers.

Peterborough chairman Barry Fry has since suggested that is wide of the mark and that the club is “not interested in losing our best players in January”