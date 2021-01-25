League One transfer round-up: Charlton exit possible, Sunderland man on future, Doncaster set for arrivals

The final full week of the transfer window is upon us and we can likely expect a few deals to be happening in League One.

With that in mind, then, here are the latest rumours doing the rounds in the third tier with comings and goings happening all the time.

We start in south London, with Charlton Athletic…

Charlton open to Bogle offers

Charlton Athletic are willing to listen to offers for Omar Bogle this month.

Lee Bowyer has made a couple of attacking signings this market with Jayden Stockley and Ronnie Schwartz arriving to bolster their striking options.

Indeed, with Chuks Aneke and Conor Washington already ahead of Bogle in the pecking order, the South London Press reveals the Addicks are willing to let him go.

Doncaster ready to sign two

Doncaster Rovers are on the brink of two new arrivals.

The Doncaster Free Press reports that an unnamed free agent midfielder has been training with the club and is set to join, whilst they’ve also been in talks with two strikers – one of which could be announced in the near future.

Rovers have seen the likes of Ben Whiteman leave the club this month.

Wednesday launch Pickering bid

Sheffield Wednesday have launched a bid for Harry Pickering.

The Owls, as per Yorkshire Live, are wanting a new left-back this month and have identified Crewe Alexandra man Pickering as the one they want.

He’s one of several players to have impressed for Crewe in recent years and could be set for a big step up.

Kelly set to leave Bristol Rovers

Michael Kelly is set to leave Bristol Rovers.

The Gas player looks set to switch League One for the National League – though he’ll be staying in the south-west with Yeovil Town his destination.

Bristol Live is reporting that the defender will link up with the Glovers for the rest of the season on loan.

O’Nien offers future update

Finally, Luke O’Nien has offered insight into his future with his contract up in the summer.

The versatile player is a fan favourite on Wearside but how long he remains at the club for is up for debate with no new contract signed as yet.

He was quoted by the Sunderland Echo as saying:

“I think the mentality any player should have is that you’re always playing for your future – no matter whether you’ve got six months or six years left on your contract.

“For me, it’s been the same since I signed my first contract to now. You’re always going to be playing for your future.”