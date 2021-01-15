League One transfer round-up: Brennan Johnson update, ex-Birmingham man poised to sign for L1 side, Hasselbaink to bring in striker

The January transfer window is a crucial period for all League One clubs as they look to make the necessary additions to achieve their objectives this season.

Of course, in the third tier, it can also be a challenge to keep hold of your key men. And, after a slow start, the window is starting to pick up pace, as clubs confirm signings and look to complete other deals.

Here we will give you a rundown of all the big decisions that have been made in League One today…

Nottingham Forest appear to make decision on Lincoln loanee

A worry for leaders Lincoln has been over whether Nottingham Forest would recall Brennan Johnson this month.

The exciting forward has been hugely impressive for Michael Appleton’s side, scoring five league goals to help the team to the top.

That, combined with Forest’s struggles, sparked speculation he could return to the City Ground, however Chris Hughton has revealed that he is happy with how the youngster is doing, stating that he is likely to stay with the Imps.

David Davis set for Shrewsbury

Birmingham City confirmed last night that they had released David Davis, and the midfielder is not wasting any time in finding a new club.

That’s after reports stated a move to Shrewsbury is on the cards for the former Wolves man, with talks set to be at an advanced stage.

Leeds recall Robbie Gotts

There was bad news for Lincoln with one loanee though, as Leeds United recalled Robbie Gotts before sending him to Salford on a temporary basis.

The 21-year-old had featured in just seven League One games, so the drop down to the fourth tier is likely to give him more minutes.

Kyle Vassell joins Fleetwood

There was a new forward through the door at Fleetwood, as they announced the signing of Kyle Vassell from Rotherham on a loan deal until the end of the season.

The former Blackpool man featured in 20 games as the Millers won promotion last season, and he will hope to become a key man for the Cod Army in the upcoming months.

Burton agree fee for striker

Jimmy Floyd Hasselbaink has only just taken over at Burton, but he recognises the need for more firepower, and Josh Parker is on the verge of signing for the Brewers from Wycombe.

A fee has been agreed for the 30-year-old, and it seems a matter of time before the deal is finalised.