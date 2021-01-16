League One transfer round-up: Bid rejected for Ipswich player, confusion over offer for Crewe LB, Birmingham midfielder makes move

It’s been a relatively quiet transfer window for League One clubs so far, with things yet to heat up with just over two weeks to go.

With the recently introduced salary cap and the financial uncertainty at many clubs, this probably won’t be a regular January window with lots of business, but clubs are still mulling their options.

Let’s look at some moves that have been made in the last 24 hours by third tier clubs.

David Davis

After nearly seven years at Birmingham City, Davis departed St. Andrew’s by mutual consent yesterday after failing to secure any regular game-time recently.

And he’s immediately linked-up with a former manager in Steve Cotterill at Shrewsbury Town, and he should be more than capable of performing to his best in League One.

Davis’ contract runs until the end of the season and he will be hoping that it turns into a long-term one under a manager who used him as a regular starter in his time at the Blues.

Kyle Vassell

Despite seeing a lot of minutes for Rotherham since his return from a hamstring injury, Vassell has departed South Yorkshire for a return to Lancashire with Fleetwood Town on loan until the end of the season.

The 28-year-old – who is a striker but can also play on the left-wing – previously played for the Cod Army’s neighbours Blackpool between 2016 and 2018 and with the departure of Ched Evans from Fleetwood last week, he will probably be a regular starter.

A goalscoring run will also enhance his chances at playing for Northern Ireland once again, having been capped twice in 2018.

Olly Lee

The former Birmingham and Luton midfielder joined Hearts back in 2018 and has been a regular this season, but Lee has made a surprise loan move to Gillingham for the rest of the season.

The 29-year-old – who is out of contract at the end of the current campaign – has already had a spell on loan at the Priestfield Stadium last season and may well be trying to play himself into a permanent contract as he returns south of the border.

Janoi Donacien

There was reported interest in the St Lucian from Colchester United and his former club Accrington Stanley, but Donacien has had the chance to make a switch to Plymouth Argyle blocked by Ipswich.

The 27-year-old has not played a minute of league football for the Tractor Boys this season and if the right bid comes in then they will likely let Donacien depart.

But as of now that hasn’t transpired and Donacien remains in Suffolk – but for how long?

Harry Pickering

Blackburn were reported earlier in the week to be close to the capture of Crewe left-back Pickering, with an initial bid rejected but not being far off the Railwaymen’s valuation.

Crewe boss David Artell confirmed the rejected bid, but confusingly Rovers manager Tony Mowbray has denied any knowledge of an offer.

With Mowbray seemingly ruling out a move for the 22-year-old, it may open up the chance for another EFL club to take a chance on Pickering.