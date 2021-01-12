League One transfer round-up: Ben Whiteman latest, Rangers & Celtic eye L1 striker, Leeds told how much for EFL player

The transfer window is hotting up in Sky Bet League One this week with clubs beginning to conduct their business as hastily as possible in order to avoid missing out on their key targets ahead of what is a demanding winter fixture schedule.

The current situation may have tightened the budget’s of some of the division’s wealthier clubs but that hasn’t stopped teams from making moves to bring in fresh blood whilst also declining bids for some of their top players in more recent times.

Here, we take a look at the latest League One transfer rumours to date as the window kicks into gear.

Preston bid accepted for midfielder

Preston North End are reported to have had a bid accepted for Doncaster Rovers midfielder Ben Whiteman with Football Insider stating that the two clubs have agreed a fee for the 24-year-old.

The Lilywhites previously had a bid knocked back for the Donny ace, but now the green light has been given for the player to discuss personal terms with his potential new club.

A consistent performer at League One level, Whiteman will be a big loss for Doncaster who have ambitions of promotion this term after climbing up to fourth in the standings.

Rangers and Celtic track striker

Both Rangers and Celtic are said to be amongst a plethora of clubs that are targeting Wigan Athletic’s Kyle Joseph, with the Daily Mirror also reporting that the youngster is also of interest to Premier League duo Sheffield United and Tottenham Hotspur.

The report goes on to state that the Latics have offered the 19-year-old a new contract in a bid to avoid losing the talented forward on a free transfer in the summer when his deal expires.

Still very much in financial turmoil after going into administration last year, Wigan could well be set to lose another of their young prospects, with Leeds United having recently had a big rejected for another Rangers target in the shape of Sean McGurk.

Blackburn want defender

Blackburn Rovers have had an opening bid for Crewe Alexandra defender Harry Pickering turned down, with the club’s manager David Artell telling the club’s official website that the offer was way short of their valuation of the academy graduate.

The attacking full back has been one of the Gresty Road club’s star performers this term and has attracted interest from clubs higher up the leagues, with his contract set to expire in two years time.

Speaking about the bid, Artell had this to say:

“I can tell you that we have had a bid for Harry from Blackburn but we have turned that down.

“We don’t sell our players, clubs buy them. We don’t go round trying to sell our players. We had an agent trying to do that with Perry recently and he was way off the mark. We don’t operate like that.

“Clubs come in for them and we know what they are worth.

“We know their value. We discuss it and we go from there.”

Ipswich quote Leeds and West Ham

Football Insider are also reporting that both West Ham and Leeds United have been quoted a fee of around £300,000 for their young defender Elkan Baggott after the Premier League duo firmed up their interest in the teenager.

The player is said to have rejected the latest contract offer that has been put to him by the Portman Road hierarchy, with a departure from the Tractor Boys now seeming to be the most likely outcome of the saga.

Marcelo Bielsa has ruled out the signing of a new centre back after signing Robin Koch and Diego Llorente in the last transfer window, whilst West Ham are well stocked at the heart of defence, however both clubs could be tempted by what is a low price tag for a player of such potential.

Crewe ready to run the risk on Ng

Another Crewe player that could well be set for January departure is Perry Ng, with Cardiff City having already had a bid turned down for the right back, which was termed as ‘disgusting’ in a recent interview with BBC Sport by Railwaymen boss Artell.

Football Insider are now reporting that the club are willing to risk losing the player for nothing next summer in a bid to keep their current in-form side together.

Given that it is said that Alexandra have no financial need to sell this window, the ball is very much in their court over the future of a player that they hold in the highest regard.

Wimbledon secure keeper signing

AFC Wimbledon yesterday tied up the loan signing of Reading keeper Sam Walker on a deal until the end of the current season as the Dons announced their new addition who replaces Connal Trueman as the League One outfit’s number one following the latter’s return to Birmingham City earlier this month.

Walker has made over 250 Football League appearances and will add some much needed experience to a Wimbledon team that is amongst one of the youngest in the division with an average age of just 22.7.

The goalkeeper’s current contract with the Royals expires next summer, potentially opening the door to a permanent move to Plough Lane if his loan spell proves to be a success over the coming months.

Bradford City complete swoop

Bradford City have signed Plymouth Argyle defender Niall Canavan for an undisclosed fee, with the club’s official website today confirming the deal.

The Irishman is vastly experienced at both League One and Two level after turning out for Scunthorpe United and Rochdale before joining the Pilgrims, for whom he went on to achieve promotion with last season.

Standing at six foot four inches, the 29-year-old has put pen to paper on an 18-month contract, keeping him at the Utilita Energy Stadium until the end of next season.