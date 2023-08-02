League One clubs are continuing to complete transfer business ahead of the start of the 2023-24 season this Saturday.

Let's take a look at the latest done deals, speculation and rumours from Wednesday as time ticks down until the opening day of the campaign.

Leyton Orient land Graham

Following his departure from Birmingham City this summer, Jordan Graham has found himself a new club at League One level.

The 28-year-old has signed a two-year deal with Leyton Orient and will more-than likely go back to being a winger, having spent the last couple of years operating mainly as a wing-back for the Blues.

Oxford set to sign Liverpool starlet

Oxford United have been on somewhat of a splurge this summer with plenty of talents arriving on loan and permanently.

And Liam Manning is set to add to his attacking ranks even further as according to Sky Sports reporter Anthony Joseph, the U's are going to land Liverpool forward Max Woltman on a permanent basis.

The 19-year-old spent some time on loan in League Two last year with Doncaster Rovers but will now make the step up to League One.

Portsmouth still in Anjorin hunt

Even though reports in the Netherlands have suggested that Chelsea youngster Tino Anjorin is set to move on loan to Volendam, Portsmouth have not given up in the hunt for the attacking midfielder.

Anjorin was at Pompey's training ground recently and head coach John Mousinho has said: "Anjorin is still a possibility until that is done and dusted.

"I'm yet to hear anything on that, so then that’s still a possibility from our point of view.

"I am optimistic, we are still pursuing that, although that is now out of our hands, it’s basically the player and Chelsea’s choice."

Taylor undergoing medical ahead of Rovers move

It was reported yesterday that Bristol Rovers had agreed a £300,000 deal to re-sign Connor Taylor from Stoke City, having had the centre-back on loan in the 2021-22 season when in League Two.

The Daily Mail now claim that Taylor has undergone a medical earlier today in order to finalise the move in what will be a major boost to Joey Barton's squad.

21-year-old Taylor played 14 times in the Championship for Stoke but is now set to be moved on.

On Tuesday, it was revealed that Derby County had turned down a 'derisory' offer from Hull City for midfielder Max Bird, with ex-Rams interim manager Liam Rosenior keen to re-unite with the 22-year-old.

County head coach Paul Warne has said that there will be no drama surrounding any potential deal though, stating that Bird hasn't expressed a desire to leave.

"I pulled Birdy straight away and told him (about Hull's offer)," Warne told BBC Radio Derby.

"I told him it was nowhere near the valuation we had for him and it had been rejected. He said 'ok gaffer fine'

"He's trained really well and in a good place. We're trying to play him a bit higher up the pitch which will hopefully help us with the promotion bid and help me trying to convince him to stay.

"If it doesn't it it might put him in the shop window for better clubs that are currently looking at him.

"I don't think there's any drama as we don't have any intention of selling him unless there's a bid near our valuation."

Port Vale swoop for Swans striker

After some impressive pre-season performances, Swansea City striker Josh Thomas has secured a loan move to Port Vale.

The 20-year-old is yet to play for the Swans at a competitive senior level but is capped by Wales at under-21 level and will be looking to add some goals to Andy Crosby's attack.