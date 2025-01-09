With the January transfer window now in full flow, we are starting to see an array of clubs across the EFL pinpoint potential targets and complete deals.

Although there is a large focus on such developments in the Championship, there have also been some intriguing developments in League One in the early stages of proceedings, as sides at both ends of the table look to make the changes required in order to achieve their short-term aims for the remainder of the season.

The likes of Birmingham City, Wycombe Wanderers, Wrexham and Huddersfield Town will be looking to add further quality in order to aid their respective promotion bids, whilst the likes of Peterborough United - who currently reside in 19th place - have seen plenty of departure rumours, including the likes of Ricky Jade-Jones and Hector Kyprianou, as they find themselves just five points above the relegation zone at present.

With that being said, Football League World rounds up some of the main transfer stories in the division.

Charlton, Lincoln, Mansfield Town interested in former Premier League midfielder

Beginning this round-up is the news that Charlton Athletic, Lincoln City and Mansfield Town are all said to be eyeing up a January move for former Hull City and Swansea City midfielder, Sam Clucas.

The 34-year-old has 66 Premier League appearances on his CV from his time with the Tigers and Swans, as well as a previous lengthy spell with Stoke City, but is now plying his trade for Oldham Athletic in the National League.

The seasoned performer signed a short-term deal at Boundary Park in late October, and has been a calm influence on the side currently sat in fifth place across his six appearances.

Sam Clucas' League Record Apps Goals Premier League 66 6 Championship 210 25 League One 41 9 League Two 60 8 National League 47 8 All Stats as per Transfermarkt (Correct as of 09/01/25)

However, Football Insider has revealed that the Addicks, Imps and Stags are looking to take advantage of a clause in his contract with the Non-League outfit, which could make him available for a transfer this month.

Huddersfield Town plot ambitious Bolton Wanderers raid

Huddersfield are now just four points behind Wycombe, who they defeated 1-0 at Adams Park on Tuesday night, and are looking to boost their attacking options with the signing of Bolton Wanderers' Dion Charles, as exclusively revealed by Football League World.

Despite enjoying an unbeaten run of 15 games in the third tier, Michael Duff's attacking options have been far from prolific besides West Ham loanee Callum Marshall, who is the Terriers' joint top-scorer with a tally of six goals.

Charles, who has netted over 50 goals for Ian Evatt's side since his move from Accrington Stanley three years ago, is the Whites' leading marksman this term with a figure of seven goals in 23 league appearances, although only 15 of those have come as a starter amid Bolton's continued inconsistencies.

The Northern Ireland international is under contract at the Toughsheet Community Stadium until next summer, and has previously been of interest to the Championship quartet of Stoke City, Watford, Hull City and Swansea City.

Evatt has utilised the services of John McAtee and Aaron Collins over the 29-year-old in several recent outings, whilst Huddersfield are looking to seize the chance of gaining Charles' signature after the experienced Danny Ward suffered a season-ending injury.

Birmingham City linked with audacious move for US international

Birmingham have been the talk of the division when it comes to transfer activity, which included a staggering club and divisional-record fee for Jay Stansfield in the summer.

Unsurprisingly, the league leaders, bankrolled by Knighthead Capital Management, continue to be linked with players of a much higher standpoint than the third tier of English football.

This has been proven once again in recent days, as Florian Plettenberg of Sky Sports Germany declared the West Midlands side's interest in FC Heidenheim's defensive midfielder and USMNT international, Lennard Maloney.

Plettenberg stated that the out-of-contract 25-year-old, previously of interest to Premier League sides, is on Blues' radar alongside Greek Super League outfit PAOK, as well as three Bundesliga outfits who are said to be in "concrete talks".

Whilst no German top flight sides were named in the initial revelation, it has since been stated by Kicker - relayed by LeFussball - that FC Augsburg have set their sights on the man who has been a lynchpin in Heidenheim's side, as 'Der Dino' reached the UEFA Conference League this term after a stellar maiden campaign in the Bundesliga following promotion in 2023.

Birmingham City agree Hannover 96, pre-contract deal

Another piece of business involving Birmingham is that they have reached a pre-contract agreement with Hannover 96 centre-back, Phil Neumann.

Neumann was of interest to Chris Davies' side back in the summer, but saw a £3.4m bid knocked back by the 2.Bundesliga promotion chasers.

However, the ambitious outfit weren't deterred by this and made the 27-year-old a key target this window, ahead of the expiration of his contract with the Saxony-based club.

It was initially understood that Neumann's move to St Andrew's @ Knighthead Park was to be announced on Monday, before the aforementioned Plettenberg stated later in the day that a pre-contract agreement had been put in place between the respective clubs, and that Blues had made no advances in making a bid to acquire Neumann's services imminently.

And, on Thursday morning, such news has been relayed by Mike McGrath of the Telegraph, who confirmed that the German will move to B9 at the start of the 2025/26 campaign.

Reading midfielder subject of interest from Championship trio

After a strong first half of the season amid well-documented off-field issues, it comes as no surprise that Reading are seeing some of their star performers linked with a move away from the Select Car Leasing Stadium.

Welsh international Charlie Savage is one man who falls into said bracket, and the former Manchester United man has now emerged on the radar of Sheffield United, Norwich City and Stoke City, according to a recent report from CaughtOffside.

The aforementioned trio of clubs are said to be "confident" in striking a deal with the cash-strapped Berkshire side, whilst several other Championship sides have also expressed a keenness in poaching Savage across the window.

Across all competitions this campaign, the 21-year-old has accumulated an impressive tally of six goals and as many assists in 27 games, continuing his prior fine form for both the Royals and during a loan spell at Forest Green Rovers in 2022/23.

Savage is under contract with Noel Hunt's side until 2027, although it remains to be seen the pricepoint which second tier clubs are looking at when it comes to lodging an initial bid, which, in turn, could create a hefty amount of concrete offers.