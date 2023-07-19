League One has seen some huge clubs relegated to the third-tier, whilst other bigger clubs fell at the final hurdle in the play-off push last season - and that sets the scene for an enthralling season.

Derby, Bolton and Barnsley are some of the more prominent clubs who will set sail in the third-tier once again this season, whilst Reading, Wigan and Blackpool will be no easy tie for anyone in the division after their relegations last campaign.

Portsmouth, Charlton and Peterborough will also be vying for promotion, and it remains to be seen just who will be in and around the top spots as we head into the new campaign in two weeks' time - and with the likes of Sonny Bradley, Regan Poole and James Balagizi beginning their seasons in the third-tier, the league is hotting up.

Whilst we marvel over the already completed signings, Football League World gives you an update on the transfers that are nearing completion.

Wigan hope for Savage answer

Wigan Athletic are battling it out to sign Charlie Savage from Manchester United - though they face competition from Championship sides Swansea and Sheffield Wednesday.

Charlie, son of pundit and Premier League icon Robbie, made his debut for the Red Devils last season, though that continues to be his only appearance for the club.

He spent last season on loan at doomed third-tier outfit Forest Green Rovers, but despite relegation he has earned plaudits from elsewhere - including the Championship.

According to Football Insider, loan and permanent deals are being explored for the 20-year-old, who has been training with Erik ten Hag and the first team for the past few months, and even captained the side in their Norway-based friendly against Leeds last week.

Savage has two years left on his contract and United could extend that until 2026 should they see fit to.

Kamara snapped by Pompey

Portsmouth have confirmed the loan signing of Abu Kamara from Norwich City.

Joining the Canaries aged 10, Kamara signed his first professional contract in January 2021, and having become an attacking midfielder in the early reaches of his youth career, he became a striker in the end.

Kamara made his debut in a 1-0 defeat to eventually promoted side Sheffield United back in April, and has made three appearances for the Carrow Road side so far.

Portsmouth were in need of a new striker with Dane Scarlett having returned to Tottenham, though he will most likely play second fiddle to Colby Bishop, Paddy Lane and Anthony Scully.

The Fratton Park outfit announced Kamara using the famous Chris Kamara 'Soccer Saturday' clip, in which they dubbed over Jeff Stelling's voice to announce Kamara joining the club.

Bolton mull Matheson move

Bolton Wanderers have given former Wolves starlet Luke Matheson a trial following his release from the Molineux club.

Matheson, who joined Wolves for £1million in 2020 and made his name after scoring for Rochdale at Old Trafford in a cup tie aged just 16, failed to nail down a starting spot in the Black Country, before being released this summer.

According to Burnden Aces, he has been training with Ian Evatt's men, with the club finally looking to return to the second-tier.

Nathan Baxter, Joel Coleman, Dan Ndlundulu and Will Forrester have all been signed, and Matheson will surely be the latest addition as the club look to the future with six weeks left in the transfer window.