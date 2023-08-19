Three teams have made a perfect start to the new League One season after the opening three rounds of fixtures.

Peterborough United, Bolton Wanderers and Stevenage are currently out in front during the early stages of the campaign.

But it is still early days in the campaign and there are plenty of games still to go before determining who is truly in the race for the automatic promotion places.

What is the latest League One transfer news?

Some clubs have yet to even finish their summer transfer window business, with two weeks still remaining before the market shuts for the remainder of the year.

Clubs across the division will be searching for ways to improve their first team squads before the 1 September deadline approaches.

Here we look at the latest headlines surrounding clubs in League One…

Warne makes Derby admission

Derby County manager Paul Warne has confirmed that the Rams are close to agreeing a deal for a new midfielder.

Derby have been searching for reinforcements in that area throughout the summer and now look to be closing in on a new arrival.

“I’ll hopefully have another player in the building for tomorrow,” said Warne, via BBC Radio Derby.

“I’ve said that many times but I do think we’re bordering on agreeing.

“[It’s a] midfielder.

“We definitely need in my opinion more legs in the middle of the park so that’s what I’m going for.”

Neill Collins has responded to speculation surrounding the future of Liam Kitching amid Coventry City interest.

The defender has been the subject of a £2.5 million bid that was turned down by the Tykes.

The Barnsley boss has revealed that the League One side will do everything they can to keep hold of the centre back this summer.

“Liam Kitching is exactly the type of player I want in my team, for the way we want to play,” said Collins, via the Barnsley Chronicle.

“He ticks every box with the attributes he’s got.

“We’re desperate to keep hold of him.

“It’s good that we have good players and that people want someone like Kitch.

“We hope we can keep him and build on what he’s done at the start of this season.

“The club are determined to keep him.”

Warne on Bird

Max Bird is another League One player that is attracting interest from the Championship.

The Derby midfielder has found himself as a transfer target for Hull City, with Liam Rosenior even attending Tuesday’s clash with Oxford United midweek to take a closer look at the player.

However, the Rams’ boss has responded to speculation suggesting no progress has been made by Hull in their pursuit of the 22-year-old.

"There has been no fresh offers for Max,” said Warne, via Derbyshire Live.

"In fairness, Liam Rosenior was there, but I do go to other games as well.

"Liam is entitled to come to Derby - it doesn't mean he is buying Birdy.”

Edwards targeted by Scottish giants

According to Football Scotland, Rangers are seriously considering a move for Peterborough United’s Ronnie Edwards.

The Posh defender has attracted interest from the Scottish giants, who have watched him on a number of occasions.

Rangers are keen to upgrade at centre back this summer following their failure to agree a deal with Jonathan Panzo.

This could lead them towards a move for Edwards instead.