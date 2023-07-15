With just weeks until action kicks off across the EFL for 2023/24, transfer moves and rumours across the divisions are beginning to ramp up.

That's certainly the case in League One, with plenty of signings being made, and plenty of potential moves being touted over the last few days.

It can be hard to keep up with the frenzy of the transfer window, so every day here on FLW, we like to bring you the biggest transfer stories from each division, all rounded up.

With that said, below, we've rounded up the latest news coming out of EFL League One in mid-July.

American transfer interest in Jonson Clarke-Harris

One of the latest transfer news coming out of League One is regarding Peterborough United forward Jonson Clarke-Harris.

Indeed, according to the Peterborough Telegraph, club chairman Darragh MacAnthony told the club's media channels that Posh have received enquiries from American clubs regarding the transfer-listed player.

MacAnthony told Posh Plus, via the Peterborough Telegraph: “We’ve had enquiries from America for Jonno [Jonson Clarke-Harris] and we’ve had enquiries, but no bids for Frankie Kent and Josh Knight. If a centre-back leaves we will replenish."

"Joe Tomlinson is wanted by several clubs, but again no bids have arrived.

"If we get the right bids, the players will leave, but if they stay here, they stay here."

Barnsley eyeing Bradford City player

In further League One transfer news, Barnsley are looking to League Two side Bradford to sign a player this summer.

The player in question is goalkeeper Harry Lewis.

According to TEAMtalk, the League One side are close to wrapping up a deal for the 25-year-old.

This comes as reports elsewhere suggest that Barnsley keeper Brad Collims is closing in on a move to Coventry City.

Lewis made 55 appearances in all competitions for Bradford last season, during which he kept 19 clean sheets.

Reading rivalling Championship club

In another League One transfer story, Cambridge United's Sam Smith is yet again the subject of attention.

Attracting plenty of attention this summer, recently relegated Reading are keen on the striker after his Cambridge United contract came to its end last month.

Plymouth Argyle are also reportedly keen, as well as the likes of Wycombe and Portsmouth.

Smith netted 14 goals and registered four assists in all competitions for Cambridge last season.

Reading reject ex-Watford player

Last but certainly not least, another story involving Reading revolves around Leandro Bacuna.

The midfielder spent a period of time at Watford last season, but was released this summer at the end of his short-term deal.

Sunday Mirror Sports News editor Darren Witcoop has now revealed that Reading turned down the chance to sign the Curacao international, with the player said to have been keen to remain in the EFL.

Bacuna did a relatively solid job when called upon at Watford during their injury crisis, so one assumes financial considerations may have been involved in this decision from the Royals.