League One clubs will continue to complete transfer deals following the opening round of fixtures of the season.

Many managers will now be more sure of what they require when forming their squads for a third tier campaign, with things coming into focus more clearly in the opening games in August.

The window closes in just under a month's time, which is bound to only increase speculation and rumours over the future of players in the third tier, particularly those playing for the relegated sides who want a move back to a higher level.

How clubs operate in the market from here on out will have a huge impact on the final standings, and clarity can be found much easier in competitive fixtures as opposed to pre-season.

Latest League One transfer news

Having said that, here, we have rounded up some of the latest transfer news and rumours in the third tier following the first games over the weekend.

Brighton's Jensen Weir chased by trio

League One trio Derby County, Portsmouth and Reading have all enquired about the availability of Brighton and Hove Albion midfielder Jensen Weir, according to journalist Darren Witcoop.

Weir is a 21-year-old midfielder who started his career at Wigan Athletic before taking the step up to Brighton in 2020, but has since gone out on loan various times.

A host of League One clubs are said to have enquired about Weir’s availability this summer, and a loan move may be sanctioned again this summer.

Derby County's Michael Smith bid rejected by Sheffield Wednesday

Sheffield Wednesday have rejected Derby County's loan bid for Michael Smith, according to an update from the Sheffield Star.

Paul Warne wants to reunite with ex-Rotherham United striker Michael Smith, as Daily Mirror journalist James Nursey revealed that he is the ‘primary target’ for Derby this summer in the striking department.

The forward scored 16 league goals last season for the Owls but is a player Warne knows well.

Martyn Waghorn re-signs for the Rams

Derby have bolstered their forward options, though, having completed the signing of ex-striker Martyn Waghorn on a one-year deal. The 33-year-old, who played for the Rams from 2018-2021, was a free agent after leaving Coventry City in June.

Rob Dorsett has explained that Waghorn has joined Derby despite interest from Blackpool, with both he and Smith could be signed this window but their priority was reported to be the Sheffield Wednesday striker, he said: "Derby also in talks with Sheffield Wednesday over Michael Smith, and unlikely to sign two strikers, so Blackpool hopeful they can steal a march with Waghorn.

"Derby MAY sign two strikers, but Blackpool hoping to sneak a deal with Waghorn while the Rams focus is primarily on Smith."

David Button's Reading agreement

Reading are poised to sign West Bromwich Albion goalkeeper David Button on a free transfer now that their embargo has been lifted once again, according to Football Insider.

They report that the 34-year-old is not in Carlos Corberan’s plans at The Hawthorns this season and will be allowed to move on for free.

Button was not involved as West Brom lost 2-1 against Blackburn on the opening day of the Championship season, with Alex Palmer starting between the sticks and Josh Griffiths on the bench.