The transfer window is hotting up with the third tier no exception as all 24 clubs look to finalise their squads in the coming week.

The third tier throws up its fair share of surprises with Sheffield Wednesday’s dramatic play-off comeback against Peterborough United the pick of the bunch.

In what is expected to be a hotly-contested battle at both ends of the table, all clubs continue to strengthen this window while hoping to hold onto their best talent.

Recently-relegated Championship outfits meet the high-flying teams fresh off the back of promotion as teams all aim to avoid a relegation battle while hoping to be in the top six hunt come May.

FLW takes a look at how some of the latest expected deals could shape up the division for the first half of the season.

Former Manchester United goalkeeper set to join Reading

Reading have overhauled their goalkeeping department since relegation, Jökull Andrésson and Luke Southwood departing while David Button has signed from West Bromwich Albion to become the main man in between the sticks.

Dean Bouzanis, meanwhile, looks set to be the next keeper to depart with free agent Joel Pereira coming the other way, according to Darren Witcoop.

Graduating from the Manchester United academy, the Portuguese shot-stopper is well-travelled, playing for home nation clubs Belenenses and Vitória de Setúbal as well as Hearts, Huddersfield Town and most recently RKC Waalwijk in the Eredivisie.

Ipswich star to become a U

Greg Leigh is expected to become Oxford United’s latest summer signing, according to Liam Rice of the Witney Gazette.

The 28-year-old is set to leave Portman Road after just one season with the club, playing 14 times as they clinched promotion to the Championship.

The defender is an experienced asset in the lower tiers of the Football League, playing for the likes of Bradford City, Bury and Morecambe since leaving Manchester City as a youngster.

Who is interested in Rubin Colwill?

Rubin Colwill is the target of several League One clubs as he enters the final year of his contract at Cardiff City, according to Football Insider.

Bolton, Charlton and Reading are all reported to be in the race for the 21-year-old with game time severely limited last season.

Making his debut in February 2021, in his first full season for the Bluebirds he played 34 times with 15 starts in the league, scoring five times as they avoided the drop.

He has also established himself on the international scene, recording multiple appearances for the senior national team since June 2021.

Minutes from the off for Cardiff, however, were slashed last campaign, starting just four games with 20 appearances altogether.

He has made one substitute appearance in the Championship so far this season with clubs exploring both loan and permanent moves for his services.

How many more signings does Paul Warne want?

Derby County have signed eight players so far this window with Warne aiming to bring in some more news faces to Pride Park.

The nature of the transfer market has seen the Rams miss out on several forward targets with other clubs battling it out in the same pool of talent.

As the deadline fast approaches, the Derby boss outlines they have two targets currently as they look for final options to bolster their squad.

Speaking to Derbyshire Live, he said: "I got told, and it's through nobody's fault, on Saturday after the game that everything was agreed with one player and then we got gazumped by a Championship club. He is a very good player, and we lost out on him, which was hugely disappointing.

"But we have two targets we have been trying to get for a while now and hopefully by 6pm tonight the fans will know who they are.

"They have something that we don't have enough of - they have pace and a bit of creativity."