With League One clubs focusing on their second league matches of the 2023-24 season this coming weekend, there has been somewhat of a lack of transfer news going into the weekend's action.

However, there are some done deals and speculation to look at for certain outfits - let's take a look at the latest confirmed transfers and rumours in the third tier of English football...

Boyce-Clarke pens new Reading deal

With Reading going into the summer with just Dean Bouzanis as an established senior stopper, the Royals have now taken steps to address the problem position.

Experienced goalie David Button arrived this week after he mutually terminated his contract at West Brom, and now they have sorted out the future of academy graduate Coniah Boyce-Clarke.

The 20-year-old's contract expired in the summer and he was on a week-to-week deal at the Select Car Leasing Stadium, but he has now penned a two-year deal after featuring in the club's 4-0 EFL Cup trouncing of Millwall.

Boyce-Clarke has played just twice competitively for the Royals but he is a full Jamaica international and big things are expected in the future.

Bolton man on Bristol City radar

Bristol City have landed a massive windfall by selling Alex Scott to Bournemouth for an initial £20 million, rising to a possible £25 million, and they plan to re-invest a bit of that into Nigel Pearson's squad.

One player on their radar, whilst not a direct replacement for Scott, is Bolton Wanderers midfielder George Thomason, according to the Bristol Post.

The 22-year-old was snapped up by the Trotters a few years from Lancashire-based non-league side Longridge Town and despite not being a regular starter for Ian Evatt, his talents are clearly appreciated at Ashton Gate.

Royals stopper joins fellow League One side

Reading have not only secured one goalkeeper deal today in the form of Boyce-Clarke, but they've also extended the contract of another young stopper in Jokull Andresson.

The Iceland international hasn't appeared for the Royals' first-team yet, and that will continue to be the case as he has been sent to Carlisle United on loan for the 2023-24 season.

Andresson has played for Exeter, Morecambe and Stevenage on loan and significantly bolsters Paul Simpson's goalkeeping department.

Lincoln land Sky Blues man

Lincoln City have had an impressive summer transfer window, and they have added to that with the loan signing of Coventry's Jack Burroughs.

A right wing-back, 22-year-old Burroughs played 12 times in the Championship for the Sky Blues last season but is now set to have a chance with the Imps.

Burroughs was somewhat surplus to requirements at Cov this season with the signings of Milan van Ewijk and versatile Tatsuhiro Sakamoto, as well as Josh Eccles also being able to play on the right as well, but he will get regular first-team football at Sincil Bank.

Eagles midfielder set to soar at Wycombe

Following an impressive half-season at Shrewsbury Town last season, Crystal Palace midfielder Killian Phillips is set to be on the move again.

According to Football Insider, the 21-year-old Irishman will extend his contract at the Eagles before heading on loan to Wycombe Wanderers.

Phillips scored three times in League One for the Shrews last season and will be expected to make a similar impact with the Chairboys.