Highlights Reading have lifted their transfer embargo and are actively strengthening their squad, signing midfielder Lewis Wing and potentially adding Man United's Charlie Savage and West Brom's David Button.

Peterborough United have signed Huddersfield Town goalkeeper Nicholas Bilokapic on a permanent deal, with a significant sell-on clause included.

Leyton Orient have secured the signing of Joe Pigott, who struggled at Ipswich Town but is looking for a fresh start with the O's.

With just over two weeks to go until the League One season begins, clubs are well on the way to building their squads in order to be ready for the new campaign.

Let's look at the latest done deals and rumours in the third tier of English football on Friday evening...

Reading bag Wing, close in on Savage and want Button

Having had their transfer embargo lifted recently, which was placed upon them for late payments to HMRC, Reading are now really making their moves to bolster Ruben Selles' thread-bare squad.

One area in which they had no-one at all is in the middle of the park, but the first arrival in that position has been confirmed as Lewis Wing has swapped Wycombe Wanderers for the SLC Stadium.

Wing has penned a three-year deal after scoring nine times in League One last season, and he could be soon joined by Man United youngster Charlie Savage, who is poised to sign a four-year contract with the Royals, according to Football Insider.

Reading also want a new goalkeeper and are in talks to sign experienced stopper David Button from West Brom, as per Alan Nixon on Patreon.

Peterborough sign Bilokapic

Earlier in the week, Football League World exclusively revealed that Peterborough United were in talks with Huddersfield Town to sign their young Australian goalkeeper Nicholas Bilokapic on loan.

Now, Posh have confirmed the arrival of the 20-year-old, but perhaps to the surprise of many it has been announced as a permanent switch to Darren Ferguson's side.

With Chris Maxwell arriving at the Terriers, Neil Warnock has allowed Bilokapic to depart on a full-time basis, with it being inferred that a significant sell-on clause has been inserted into the deal.

Leyton Orient land Pigott

Following their promotion from League Two as champions, Leyton Orient have been missing a physical, goalscoring striker from their squad ahead of the new campaign.

They've finally landed that very person though as Joe Pigott has penned a two-year contract with the O's after a struggle of a stint with Ipswich Town, who agreed to cancel his contract.

Pigott spent last year on loan with Portsmouth but rarely started and scored just four league goals, so will be looking for a fresh start in East London.

Hearts racing for Posh defender

Peterborough United centre-back Frankie Kent is on the transfer list at London Road, as is standard policy for any player in the final 12 months of their contract, and it appears that he has an admirer.

The 27-year-old is wanted by Hearts of the Scottish Premiership, according to ESPN's Mark Donaldson, and with the Jam Tarts engaged in Europa Conference League football this coming season, he could be tempted by the move north of the border.

It would require a fee to be paid though by Steven Naismith's side for a player who featured 44 times in League One for United last season.

Stevenage swoop for West Ham stopper

Promoted from League Two, Stevenage have made plenty of signings so far this summer, including goalkeepr Taye Ashby-Hammond on a permanent basis from Fulham.

Boro needed a secondary goalkeeper though and they've now added West Ham United youngster Krisztian Hegyi to their ranks.

The 20-year-old was regularly between the sticks for the Hammers' under-21's last season, playing 26 times in the Premier League 2 and EFL Trophy and has 14 under-21 caps for Hungary