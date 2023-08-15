League One clubs now have just over two weeks to complete transfer deals and then the window will be shut until January 2024, with just free agents to pick up from September until December.

Let's take a look at the latest done deals and transfer speculation in regards to third tier English clubs...

Reading sign Cameroon international

After coming out of their latest transfer embargo earlier in August following the resolution of another bill to HMRC, Reading have been back in transfer business.

And after losing their first two league matches of the 2023-24 season, the Royals have now landed somewhat of a coup by signing Chelsea midfielder Ben Elliott on a three-year contract.

The 20-year-old never played for the Blues at senior level but earlier this year made his debut for the Cameroon national team and will be an exciting addition to Ruben Selles' squad.

Derby lose out on Sharp

Derby County are on the hunt for new strikers in the final weeks of the transfer window and they had been in talks with veteran Billy Sharp.

However, the 37-year-old has decided to head Stateside as his move to LA Galaxy has been confirmed until the end of the 2023 MLS season.

County would have been the more local choice to his South Yorkshire roots, but the striker is taking his family across the Atlantic Ocean to the bright lights of Los Angeles.

Exeter land flying Finn

Having received a sell-on fee from Chelsea due to Ethan Ampadu's switch to Leeds United, it looks as though Exeter City are going to spend some cash between now and the end of the transfer window.

They have already started doing that as the arrival of 14-cap Finland international Ilmari Niskanen has been confirmed, with the wing-back signing a two-year deal with the Grecians.

The 25-year-old played 25 times for Dundee United last season but has made the long move from Scotland to the south of England for a fresh challenge.

Egbo exits Charlton

Mandela Egbo arrived at Charlton Athletic last summer on a two-year deal with then-head coach Ben Garner bringing him along with him from Swindon Town, but a ruptured quadricep muscle meant he missed a large chunk of the campaign.

The 25-year-old has now signed on a permanent deal for Colchester United of League Two, giving him a fresh start and it will almost certainly mean the departure of highly-rated U's defender Junior Tchamadeu to a higher level.

Bolton tie down Thomason after rejecting Robins

Just a day after turning down a £1 million move to Bristol City, Bolton Wanderers midfielder George Thomason has extended his time with the Trotters.

The 22-year-old was initially contracted until 2025, but he has put pen-to-paper on a further two years for Ian Evatt's side until 2027.

Royals defender wanted by Blackburn

Reading are wanting more signings through the door but could they be selling a player before the end of the transfer window too?

Per reporter Darren Witcoop, Tom McIntyre has been looked at by Blackburn Rovers of the Championship, but an offer so far has not been made.

The 24-year-old played 38 times for the Royals in the Championship last season and a bid could end up arriving in the near future.

Nigerian winger to reunite with Selles?

In more Reading news, they look likely to add Nigerian winger Paul Mukairu to their ranks.

They are in talks with Danish outfit FC Copenhagen in regards to loaning in the 23-year-old, according to Football Insider, and if signed he would be reuniting with head coach Ruben Selles, who was assistant manager at the Parken Stadium until the summer of 2022 so had a few months working with him.