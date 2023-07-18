The League One season is now a matter of weeks away, and all 24 teams in the division are incredibly busy with transfers.

There have been plenty of comings and goings from all the teams in the league, and that is likely to continue as the days and weeks go on.

Pre-season preparations are well underway for all teams in League One, and that will mean managers will be as eager as ever to get players in and out of their respective squads.

With that said, here is all the latest League One transfer news…

Reading FC keen on Luke Amos and Dan Gosling

According to Darren Witcoop, Reading, who are now under the management of Ruben Selles, are interested in free agent midfielders Luke Amos and Dan Gosling.

Amos finds himself without a club after leaving Queens Park Rangers following the expiration of his contract last month.

Gosling is also a free agent after spending most of the 2022/23 season on the sidelines following the Achilles injury he picked up in the campaign.

Midfield seems to be an area that the Royals are looking to strengthen this summer, as they lack depth in that position.

Amos played nearly 100 times for the R's, as he was an important player during his time at the club. The 26-year-old has only played three times in League One before, and those were for Southend United back in the 2016/17 season.

Gosling’s career has never seen him play below the Championship, with the midfielder racking up 188 appearances in the Premier League and 99 in the Championship. But both players could now be set for a spell in League One.

Barnsley are keen on Cardiff City forward Max Watters

Barnsley are interested in re-signing striker Max Watters, according to Sunday Mirror Sports Editor Darren Witcoop.

The 24-year-old spent the first half of last season playing for Cardiff City in the Championship, but in January of this year, he signed for Barnsley until the end of the campaign.

Watters played 19 times in League One and scored four goals as the Tykes reached the play-off final.

The forward has now returned to his parent club but looks likely to leave once again despite the change of manager at the Championship club.

Watters has 12 months remaining on his contract at Cardiff, and it seems he is set to leave the Welsh club, according to Witcoop.

He states that despite the change of manager at Barnsley, the Yorkshire outfit are keen on re-signing the forward, but face competition as there is interest from fellow League One teams.

Wigan Athletic, Barnsley and Cheltenham Town chasing Andrew Dallas

Wigan Athletic, Barnsley, and Cheltenham Town are all in the race to sign free agent Andrew Dallas, according to Football Insider.

The forward left national league side Solihull Moors after his contract expired at the club last month, but the non-league side will be entitled to a compensation fee as he is under 24.

Dallas scored 21 goals last season and is held as one of the best strikers outside the Football League.

The 23-year-old spent three years at Scottish Premiership side Rangers but never played for the first team, only appearing for the club’s academy.

The forward has previously played in the EFL for Cambridge United and could now be set for a return.

All three League One teams are keen on the striker, but they face competition from Championship newcomers Sheffield Wednesday.