The new League One season is almost upon us with the opening game now just over a week away.

It is set to be a competitive division this year with multiple big clubs aiming for promotion to the Championship.

The likes of Barnsley, Derby County, Bolton Wanderers and Charlton Athletic will all want to be fighting for a top two spot over the next 12 months.

Reading, Wigan Athletic and Blackpool will all also be hoping to compete for a promotion place straight back to the Championship after suffering the drop to the third tier in the previous campaign.

What is the latest League One transfer news?

The summer transfer window offers all of these clubs a chance to improve their squads ahead of the new term.

Here we look at the latest headlines surrounding teams in League One ahead of the new season getting underway next week.

Reading eyeing duo

Reading have set their sights on the potential signings of Lewis Fiorini and Jay Stansfield.

According to Darren Witcoop, the Royals are interested in adding the pair to Ruben Selles’ side this summer.

However, they face competition from elsewhere for the duo, which could prevent them from signing them.

A transfer embargo has been placed on Reading, which is currently holding up any talks over a potential deal.

It remains to be seen when this restriction will be lifted, but it could see them miss out on their current targets.

Jack Whatmough suitors after exit

Jack Whatmough is likely to have a number of Championship suitors after his Wigan Athletic exit.

The 26-year-old penned a new two year contract renewal in February but was free to leave the club following numerous failures by Wigan to pay him on time this year.

According to a previous report from The Telegraph's Mike McGrath, Bristol City, QPR, Preston North End and Coventry City have all scouted him.

West London Sport has reported that the R's are indeed one of the clubs keen.

This comes as a big blow to Wigan just a week away from the new season beginning.

Oxford chase £400,000 striker

Fleetwood Town have rejected an offer from Oxford United worth up to £400,000.

According to Teamtalk, the U’s have lodged an official offer to sign Jack Marriott this summer.

However, Fleetwood have refused to let go of the forward they only signed in January.

The League One rivals may be convinced of a sale if Oxford increase their offer, but it remains to be seen whether an increased bid is on the way.

Ian Evatt admission

Bolton Wanderers boss Ian Evatt has admitted that there could be some potential outgoings at the club in the remainder of this summer window.

The 41-year-old has claimed that Bolton won’t look to force anyone out of the club, but that they are open to offers for players.

He remained coy in his response to further transfer dealings this summer, but was open to the possibility of future sales.

“It is possible, you never know.” said Evatt, via The Bolton News.

“The squad pretty much understands their position of where they are at with us right now. There may be one or two outgoings but we will see how that develops.

“It isn’t our way to force anybody out, it is always the player’s decision. We will see how things progress through August and into the end of the window.”