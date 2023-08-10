League One clubs continue to complete transfer deals following the opening round of fixtures of the season, with managers starting to streamline their squads ahead of the transfer deadline.

Many of them will now be more sure of what they require when forming their squads for a third tier campaign, with things coming into focus more clearly in the opening games in August.

The window closes on September 1st in just under a month's time, which is bound to only increase speculation and rumours over the future of players in the third tier, particularly those who are still playing for the relegated sides who want a move back to a higher level.

How clubs operate in the market from here on out will have a huge impact on the final standings, and clarity can be found much easier in the opening competitive fixtures as opposed to pre-season.

Most sides have already completed two games this season, with the EFL Cup also giving coaches a chance to assess the depth of options in their current squad.

Latest League One transfer news

Having said that, here, we have rounded up some of the latest transfer news and rumours in the third tier following the first games over the weekend.

Reading complete David Button transfer

Experienced goalkeeper David Button has joined the Royals on a two-year contract.

He was released from his deal with West Bromwich Albion yesterday, with the two parties agreeing to terminate the contract by mutual consent.

The 34-year-old bolsters Ruben Selles' goalkeeping options as he moves into his 17th season as a professional. He joins Dean Bounazis, Jokull Andresson, and Coniah Boyce-Clarke as Reading's goalkeeper options.

Blackpool miss out on Scott Banks

Blackburn Rovers and Blackpool are both set to miss out on the signing of Scott Banks.

According to Alan Nixon, the Crystal Palace youngster is instead set for a move to Germany and the second tier of football there, the 2. Bundesliga. The Premier League side have agreed a deal with St. Pauli, with the 21-year-old on his way to Hamburg for talks to complete the move.

The attacking-midfielder was the subject of intense transfer speculation in recent weeks, with Blackpool first showing an interest in Banks, but they will now have to pursue other options.

Reading battle Bournemouth for Theo Walcott

Reading remain interested in pursuing a deal for Theo Walcott, according to journalist Darren Witcoop.

The 34-year-old remains without a club at this stage following Southampton's decision to release him on the expiration of his contract earlier this summer. He was training with the Royals earlier in the window during pre-season, but they are yet to tie up a deal for the former England international and this has allowed other sides to join the race.

Witcoop believes AFC Bournemouth have looked into a potential deal for the Englishman, but it remains to be seen whether they are prepared to table a formal offer for the experienced former Arsenal star.

Paul Warne's transfer claim

On BBC Radio Derby, Paul Warne delivered an eye-catching interview where he suggested members of the Derby squad had "possibly had their heads turned" following defeat to Blackpool in the cup clash.

He added: "I feel like they think there is a potential move or something. I just don't know. It feels a bit strange to me really.

"I feel like we need some. Obviously, we're always looking for new players, fresh players, but I just feel like at the moment it just isn't...if the window shut tomorrow we'd feel like we're short that's probably the best way.

"Maybe I'm uber paranoid but that's the job of a football manager, I feel like we just need a couple more players who hopefully can raise the level of everyone."