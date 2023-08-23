League One clubs continue to complete transfer deals as we count down towards next Friday's transfer deadline, with many third tier managers beginning to finalise their squads.

Four rounds of fixtures have been played in League One, leaving many coaches more sure of what they require when forming their squads for the remainder of the third tier campaign, with things coming into focus more clearly in the opening games during August.

The window closes on September 1st, which is bound to only increase speculation and rumours over the future of players in League One, and those who may sign for those that still require additions to streamline their squads.

How clubs operate in the market from here on out will have a huge impact on the final standings and where teams are at both the bottom and top end of the table, with so much at stake. Clarity over what needs addressing can be found much more easily in the opening competitive fixtures as opposed to pre-season.

Five games have been played in all competitions for all League One sides, with the EFL Cup fixtures also giving them a chance to assess the quality in the depth of options in their current squad as well.

Having said that, here, we have rounded up some of the latest transfer news and rumours in the third tier following the fourth round of fixtures.

Reading rival Birmingham City for Bournemouth midfielder

Reading and Birmingham City have been linked with a move for Bournemouth midfielder Gavin Kilkenny, according to Football Insider.

The two clubs are looking to strengthen in midfield before the deadline, and with Bournemouth signing Alex Scott, Tyler Adams, and also tying Philip Billing down to a new long-term contract all within the last two weeks, it has opened up the possibility of Kilkenny's departure.

He has very limited chances of making it into the first team at the Vitality Stadium, having also been out on loan last season with spells at Stoke City and Charlton Athletic.

Portsmouth battle Reading for Chelsea's Tino Anjorin

Tino Anjorin interested Portsmouth earlier in the transfer window but nothing has materialised since then. However, in a fresh update from football.london, Pompey are still pressing on in their attempts to sign the 21-year-old before the deadline.

That is despite interest from elsewhere, with there being plenty of interest in the talented midfielder despite his recent struggles with injury, with Portsmouth's divisional rivals Reading keen to add him at one point in July according to Sunday Mirror Sports Editor Darren Witcoop.

He spent the last two seasons with Championship side Huddersfield Town, but failed to make much of an impact due to his persistent injury issues.

Wimbledon name Ali Al-Hamadi price to Barnsley

AFC Wimbledon want upwards of £1.2 million for their star striker Ali Al-Hamadi, who scored 10 goals in just 19 appearances last season.

Darren Witcoop is reporting that the Dons want a hefty fee for Al-Hamadi due to a sell-on fee that would be owed to his former club Wycombe Wanderers, with Barnsley and Rotherham United both interested in the 21-year-old despite the Tykes having already had a bid rejected for the forward.

Football League World also exclusively revealed that clubs across the Premier League and the Championship had been scouting Al-Hamadi. Sources told FLW that Brighton, Brentford, Burnley, Coventry City, Ipswich Town, Middlesbrough, and Sheffield Wednesday were the clubs who had been monitoring the forward most closely.

Brighton give Derby Cashin hope as they make move for Oxford United defender

Premier League side Brighton are interested in a move for Oxford United defender Stephan Negru.

That's according to a report from The Irish Mirror, who say that the 21-year-old could be targeted as an alternative to Derby County's Eiran Cashin. Earlier this summer, it was reported that Brighton had seen three bids for the signing of Cashin rejected by Derby, with the League One club apparently demanding at least £3million for his services.

However, it appears their attentions have turned to Oxford's Negru, as they look to recruit a younger centre-back to their development ranks this summer.