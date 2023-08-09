League One clubs have just over three weeks to complete their summer transfer business.

Despite the season getting underway last weekend, managers up and down the league will be keen to carry on strengthening or deciding what players to let go between now and the 11 p.m. deadline on September 1st.

As the deadline gets closer, speculation is bound to increase as clubs make key decisions about many of their players.

Plus, with the season now underway, injuries may occur and may come into play as managers consider what last-minute signings to make.

What is the latest League One transfer news?

With that said, here at Football League World, we have looked at the latest League One transfer news…

Portsmouth out of Jensen Weir race

It was revealed earlier this week by Sunday Sports Mirror Editor Darren Witcoop, that Portsmouth were one of a host of League One sides keen on signing Jensen Weir from Brighton & Hove Albion on loan.

Derby County and Reading were also mentioned as possible destinations, but it seems Fratton Park isn’t a place where Weir could end up.

Pompey were in the market for another central midfielder, so the link to Weir made sense, but that has now been shut down by Portsmouth manager John Mousinho.

Mousinho was quizzed by BBC South reporter Andrew Moon about the possible interest and Moon tweeted: “Pompey head coach John Mousinho has just told me the club are NOT signing Jensen Weir.”

This seemingly means Pompey are continuing their search elsewhere and the door has been left open for Derby and Reading.

Portsmouth have instead added Manchester City midfielder Alex Robertson to their squad on a season-long loan deal.

Shaun Maloney on James McClean’s exit from Wigan Athletic

Wigan Athletic suffered a blow ahead of their opening game in the League One season as midfielder James McClean left to join League Two side Wrexham AFC.

The 34-year-old has joined the League Two new boys on a one-year deal, with the club having the option to extend that by another season next summer.

Now, Wigan manager Shaun Maloney has spoken out on McClean’s decision to leave, saying he was "really disappointed".

Maloney told Wigan Today: “I was really disappointed. I really wanted to keep James and, as he put on his social media, I wanted him to be captain of the team this year. Look, I understand the decision he’s made, and I’ll never say a bad word against him.

“He played last year when he hadn’t been paid, and he trained hard every day, he gave me absolutely everything. He just came to a decision that he would get more security at a different club.

“I would have loved him to have stayed, he decided he needed that security, and I respect that. We’re both going to have to move on, that happens in football, sometimes things are taken out of your control.”

Derby County chances of signing Jordan Rhodes become clear

Derby County are in the market for another striker in what remains of the transfer window.

It was reported back in July by TEAMtalk, that the Rams were leading the race for Huddersfield Town striker Jordan Rhodes.

Derby are said to be continuing talks with free agent Billy Sharp, but the chances of signing Rhodes are said to be “slim”, according to journalist Alan Nixon.

The striker is under contract and therefore, will likely cost Derby a transfer fee and he is said to be on a ‘lucrative contract’ which Nixon claims to be the reason why the deal looks unlikely.