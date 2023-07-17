The League One transfer window is beginning to intensify ahead of the upcoming 2023/24 campaign.

It promises yet another competitive season, with numerous big name sides in the division and many that have put the gears in motion for next year.

With only a matter of weeks until the season initiates, we summarized all the latest transfer news across the league.

Portsmouth, Oxford and Charlton eye Cardiff City's Isaak Davies

According to The Sun's Phil Cadden, the League One trio are all angling a move for Davies, who looks set to be part of a mass exodus at Cardiff this summer.

Davies had emerged as one of Cardiff's most promising prospects during the 2021/22 season as he broke into the first-team alongside fellow homegrown academy product Rubin Colwill, but injuries and new options in the final third at the club have meant his progression has stagnated somewhat.

And with new boss Erol Bulut having already brought in three forwards amid a summer squad upheaval in the form of Karlan Grant, Yakou Meite and Ike Ugbo, it does not appear that Davies- who can play as either a striker or winger- is in his plans for next season.

Any such move will likely be a loan given the 21-year-old's long-term potential, but it is indeed a potential transfer that would hugely benefit any of the three sides, with Davies having previously shone for the Welsh outfit.

Barnsley close in on Max Watters return

Another striker that looks set to be playing his football away from Cardiff next term is Watters.

After being signed from Crawley Town all the way back in 2021 in what appeared a real coup for the Bluebirds, Watters is yet to justify the hype that his arrival had been met with amid two loan spells elsewhere and an inability to translate his fourth-tier goalscoring form to the Championship.

The attacker's most recent loan spell was to Barnsley during the second-half of last season, for whom he scored four goals in 21 appearances, and as per WalesOnline, they appear to be closing in on the return of his services with further movement anticipated in the coming days.

Now 24 and evidently unable to cope with the demands of Championship football, it looks inevitable that Bulut will sanction a permanent exit for Watters, and Barnsley will hope that they can finally get him to make good of his promise.

Wycombe set to seal transfer for former-Reading midfielder

Elsewhere, Bucks Free Press have revealed that Wycombe are nearing the signing of Dejan Tetek following his release from Reading over the summer.

The young midfielder has been on trial with the Chairboys as of late and has been spotted in team meetings ahead of what appears very much an imminent transfer.

And Tetek, who played 10 times for Reading as they succumbed to relegation in the Championship last season, would come as Wycombe's sixth summer signing as Matt Bloomfield looks to assemble a squad that can challenge in the higher echelons of League One next year.