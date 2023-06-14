The EFL transfer window is officially open and clubs are certainly going to accelerate their recruitment plans now ahead of their respective pre-season campaigns.

League One is set to be an intriguing competition in 2023-24 with multiple big hitters and spenders departing, and with a couple of the relegated sides from the Championship still having uncertainty in the dugout and at boardroom level it could pose an opportunity for some clubs who have been in the wilderness for too long to mount promotion pushes.

Let's round up the latest transfer news from the third tier of English football...

Portsmouth complete double transfer

One club who have been incredibly active is Portsmouth, who are not messing around in their attempts to strengthen their squad.

Two new arrivals have been confirmed by Pompey, with Will Norris the first to arrive at Fratton Park to presumably become the club's new number one, having departed Burnley at the end of his contract.

The 29-year-old played 24 times for Peterborough in League One this past season and he will be joined at Portsmouth by Conor Shaughnessy.

The centre-back, who can also play in midfield, signs a two-year deal from divisional rivals Burton Albion despite only playing 19 times last season due to injuries.

Barnsley defender Mads Andersen could depart

One of League One's best defenders last season was Barnsley's Mads Andersen, but his future at Oakwell is in doubt.

Tykes CEO Khaled El-Ahmad has admitted there has been interest in the Danish centre-back, with the club taking a very open view in regards to his future.

With just one remaining on his contract at the South Yorkshire club, a seven-figure offer could potentially see the 25-year-old depart.

Portsmouth defender wanted by Coventry City and Swansea

He's only been at Portsmouth for one year, but Zak Swanson is being watched by Championship clubs.

According to Football Insider, both Coventry City and Swansea are keeping tabs on the ex-Arsenal right-back, who cemented himself in Pompey's starting 11 before suffering a season-ending groin injury in January.

That hasn't put off suitors though, who could potentially make a move for the 22-year-old this summer.

Lincoln complete transfer for Portsmouth attacker

Portsmouth have certainly been busy with both official transfers and rumours, with a departure confirmed as well as two additions today.

Reeco Hackett-Fairchild has exited Fratton Park, penning a three-year deal with League One rivals Lincoln City.

The 25-year-old winger played 33 times in League One for Pompey last season, scoring three goals.

Oxford to re-unite with former loanee from Blackpool

Oxford United surprised many by capturing Notts County forward Ruben Rodrigues earlier in the week, and now they've landed Blackpool centre-back Jordan Thorniley, as first revealed by BBC Radio Oxford earlier in the day.

Thorniley spent time on loan at Oxford in the 2021-22 season before being recalled by the Tangerines, and even though he performed solidly for them in the Championship last season he's set to return to the Kassam Stadium on a free transfer for the 2023-24 season and beyond.