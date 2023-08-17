Highlights Peterborough United chairman reveals interest in Jonson Clarke-Harris and sets a price for his transfer.

Premier League clubs expected to make bids for defensive prospect Ronnie Edwards.

Cheltenham Town make their eighth signing of the summer with Luciano D'Auria. Bristol Rovers eyeing a deal for Jack Hunt.

With the summer transfer window set to conclude in just two weeks' time, clubs across League One are now trying harder than ever before to bring additional signings through the door.

Some clubs are also at risk of losing prized assets before September, and with that in mind, we have summarised the latest transfer news from the third-tier.

The first update pertains to Jonson Clarke-Harris, who finished as League One's joint-top scorer last time out with 26 strikes to his name.

However, he was transfer listed in the wake of Peterborough's capitulating elimination in the play-off semi-finals at the hands of eventual winners Sheffield Wednesday.

Clarke-Harris has just a year left on his current deal and with hopes of renewal seemingly at a low, Posh followed their transfer policy by making players with twelve months to run on their contracts available for sale in order to remove the risk of losing assets for nothing.

Speaking on the latest episode of his 'Hard Truth' podcast, the Peterborough chairman revealed:“Two clubs from League One are interested in Jonno and a third club has just come out of nowhere.

“But I have a figure I want for him and if it isn’t met he will stay here.

"I’m being realistic, I’m not asking for three to four million, but you are trying to buy the best goalscorer outside the Championship. He’s the GOAT (Greatest of all Time) in League One.

"I paid a substantial sum for Jonno to help us get promotion and he’s at his peak now so put your money where your mouth is if you want him.”

Alongside the Clarke-Harris revelation, MacAnthony also took time to address the future of highly-rated defensive prospect Ronnie Edwards and admitted that there is Premier League interest in his services.

Of Edwards, he stated: "Factually I know three Premier League clubs will make bids for Ronnie before the transfer deadline.

“But they will sign other players first as they don’t want their first signing to be a 20-year-old from League One.

"Ronnie is playing at a different level right now and if he goes we will have to decide whether to replace him with a powerful centre-back or with another ball-playing one which will be a decision for the manager.

"Finding one who can be dominant and be good on the ball would be difficult and probably too expensive for a League One club.”

Fabrizio Romano confirms Cheltenham Town signing

Elsewhere, journalist Fabrizio Romano has confirmed Cheltenham's latest acquisition in the form of Luciano D'Auria, taking their summer incomings up to eight.

D'Auria has chalked up 65 appearances for Fulham at both U21 and U18 level, and supporters will now be eager to see how he fares in the depths of senior football.

Bristol Rovers plot transfer swoop for former-Bristol City man

Meanwhile, Bristol Rovers could well agitate their cross-city adversaries by signing Jack Hunt.

As per BristolWorld, the Gas are interested in a deal to bring Hunt back to Bristol following his Sheffield Wednesday departure at the end of last season.

Should he sign, he would arrive as Joey Barton's tenth arrival of the window and, rather interestingly, the second former-Robin to cross the line and head to the blue side of Bristol after James Wilson earlier this summer.