The wait for the return of League One action is almost over, as the new campaign gets underway next week.

The teams have been working over the last several weeks to prepare their squads for the return to competitive football.

The battle for promotion is set to be intense with a number of big clubs all aiming to gain a place in the Championship next year.

The transfer window has offered everyone the chance to improve their first team squads by adding fresh faces to their ranks.

What is the latest League One transfer news?

There are still a few weeks remaining for players to change clubs before the window shuts on 1 September, meaning teams will have the chance to get competitive games under their belt before making any final decisions on potential moves.

Ahead of next week’s opening round of fixtures, we take a look at the latest news surrounding the third division of English football…

Oxford eye Millwall loan

Oxford United are set to seal the signing of Tyler Burey from Millwall, according to Alan Nixon.

The forward made 24 appearances in the Championship last season, starting just eight games.

He contributed one goal and one assist as the Lions earned an eighth place finish.

A lack of game time has led to the London club being open to a temporary exit this summer.

The 21-year-old is closing in on a move to the U’s, where he will take the step down into League One action on a temporary basis.

Warne on Waghorn

Martyn Waghorn could be set for a return to Derby County for next season, having left the club in 2021.

The forward spent three years at Pride Park before signing for Coventry City, where he departed at the end of last season.

Paul Warne has opened the door on the striker making a return to the club, where he is currently training as part of pre-season.

Speaking to the club’s media team, the Derby boss admitted that he would enjoy seeing Waghorn back in action in Derbyshire.

"I realise he's out of contract and he lives not far away,” said Warne, via Derby’s YouTube channel.

“I just thought you should treat ex-players with respect so I invited him into train.

"I've been completely open with him and if he signs for someone tomorrow then he goes with my blessing.

"There might be something here for you, there might not.

“Just train and play in the games and if we can help each other out, great.”

Reading’s transfer situation

Ruben Selles is currently being left frustrated by the situation at Reading, with the Royals currently under a transfer embargo.

According to Darren Witcoop, the League One side are eyeing moves for Jay Stansfield and Lewis Fiorini.

However, the club is currently restricted from signing new players to Selles’ squad.

Reading also face competition in the race to either signature, meaning they could miss out on their arrivals due to their inability to act.

This has led to some concern that the ex-Southampton boss may even walk away from the role as manager just a number of weeks after taking the position