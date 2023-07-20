With the opening day of the season now just under a fortnight away, clubs in League One are continuing their transfer pursuits and preparations.

With a number of clubs setting their sights on a promotion bid, it is imperative to get their summer recruitment nailed on in an attempt to build early season momentum.

However, there are clubs from higher divisions circling around some of the hottest talents throughout the third tier, who they believe can make the step-up to the Championship and beyond.

With that being said, Football League World rounds up the latest transfer activity in Sky Bet League One.

After a long summer of discontent, Reading are one club which can now look to mould a squad capable of mounting a promotion bid in what is the club's first season at this level since 2002.

Following on from the lifting of the club's transfer embargo and the subsequent confirmation of ex-Southampton head coach Ruben Selles as the new man in the Royals hotseat, they have become one of the most active clubs in the market in recent times.

The Spaniard has already stated that the club "need at least ten more players" ahead of the new season.

Having already secured deals for ex-Cambridge strike partnership Sam Smith and Harvey Knibbs, as well as Amadou Mbengue, Selles is looking to add some experience to his squad in the form of Harlee Dean and Chris Martin.

Reading Today report that Dean, most recently of Birmingham City, has been on trial at the club's Bearwood training ground, with Selles keen on adding him to the Royals' defensive ranks. Dean featured 16 times for John Eustace's side last season, scoring once.

Sunday Mirror journalist Darren Witcoop also states that the Royals are interested in a deal to bring Martin back to the Select Car Leasing Stadium after his short-term contract at QPR expired. Martin would add needed competition to the likes of Smith and Knibbs, and would see him return to the club for whom he featured 10 times for in 2018, scoring on a solitary occasion.

The Royals' transfer speculation doesn't end there, as they have reportedly joined the race to sign Manchester United youngster Charlie Savage, alongside Swansea, Sheffield Wednesday and Wigan.

Aaron Collins on radar of Stoke City

It was to be expected that Bristol Rovers' key man Aaron Collins would be on the radar of many clubs higher up the EFL pyramid after a stellar campaign last term.

Having accumulated 16 goals and 11 assists last season, Collins won the League One Player of the Season award as Rovers consolidated back in League One.

But reports from Bristol World have surfaced that the Welshman is on the radar of Stoke City, who look to bolster their own forward options but the Gas are said to be standing firm in their valuation of Collins.

However, no official offer has been lodged yet by Alex Neil's side, but it is certainly a situation worth monitoring.

Charlton Athletic interested in Tennai Watson

An exclusive from FLW reveals that Charlton Athletic are in a three-way race for Tennai Watson, who is available on a free transfer.

Watson, who is known for his versatility on the right-hand side has been linked with a move to South London, alongside Championship duo Birmingham City and Huddersfield Town.

The 26-year-old featured 34 times for MK Dons last season, but departed after the club were relegated back to League Two upon the expiration of his contract.

Dean Holden will hope to secure a deal for Watson, having already strengthened his squad with the additions of Alfie May, Harry Isted, Lloyd Jones and Panutche Camara. The Addicks also enter this season in a strong place off the field, after their takeover by SE7 Partners was given EFL and FA approval.

Wigan closing in on Liam Shaw

Reports from Wigan Today claim that Shaun Maloney is close to making his seventh signing of the summer at the DW Stadium.

22-year-old Celtic midfielder Liam Shaw is linked with a move back to the North West, having featured 39 times for Morecambe last season and impressed at the Mazuma Stadium, despite the club's relegation to League Two.

He would become Maloney's third addition in this area of the park alongside Matt Smith and James Balazigi.

Shaw made the move to Glasgow in 2021, after progressing through the ranks at Sheffield Wednesday, but has since found game time at Celtic Park hard to come by.