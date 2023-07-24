The League One season is set to begin in under two weeks as teams ramp up their preparation for the long year ahead.

It was a highly competitive battle for the promotion places in the division in the last campaign.

It is set to be a tight race for a top two and top six finish once again this season, with a number of high profile clubs aiming for a place back in the Championship.

It has already been a busy summer of transfer activity across the third tier as clubs look to improve their first team squads.

Deals up and down the table have already been secured, with many more set to follow in the final few weeks of the summer window.

What is the latest League One transfer news?

Following a weekend of many updates regarding teams’ transfer plans, we take a look at the latest headlines surrounding the market in League One…

Marc Leonard chase

Brighton are set to secure the long-term future of Marc Leonard amid interest from a number of EFL sides.

However, according to Football Insider, the Seagulls are open to a loan deal for the 21-year-old as they look for him to gain greater first team experience.

Charlton Athletic are in the race for his signature, but face competition from the likes of Carlisle United and Fleetwood Town.

Leonard impressed last year during his loan spell at Northampton Town, where he played a key role in the team gaining promotion to League One.

The midfielder is now looking to take the step-up to the third tier for the upcoming campaign.

Wycombe sign Forest striker

Wycombe have completed another summer signing, adding Dan Taylor to Matt Bloomfield’s first team squad.

The season long loan deal for the 19-year-old has been confirmed, with Wanderers having already signed multiple players this window.

Taylor spent the second half of last season out on loan with Burton Albion, where he scored five goals in 20 appearances.

A temporary exit from the City Ground has been agreed, with the forward hoping to continue earning first team experience at a senior level.

Reading target ambitious Chelsea swoop

According to Darren Witcoop, Reading are targeting yet another loan move for a Chelsea youngster.

The Royals have signed Baba Rahman and Cesare Casadei in recent seasons, which has worked out well for Chelsea’s youngsters.

Now Tino Anjorin is subject to interest from the League One side.

However, the Blues’ preference is currently for the 21-year-old to secure a loan move to a Championship side.

Charlie Savage signs for Reading

One signing Reading have confirmed this summer is the arrival of Charlie Savage from Manchester United.

The midfielder has signed on a permanent basis, agreeing a four-year deal with the Royals.

Savage earned his Man United first team debut during the 2021-22 campaign in a Champions League clash against Young Boys, coming off the bench in the closing stages.

However, a pathway into Erik ten Hag’s plans was not clear, so a move away from Old Trafford has been agreed this summer.