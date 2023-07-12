With pre-season now well and truly underway, clubs throughout League One are continuing their preparations ahead of the season opener on August 5th.

Here is the latest transfer activity from across the third tier.

Yates set for Swansea medical

One man who hasn't been short of speculation across the transfer window is Blackpool forward Jerry Yates. However, any uncertainty over his future looks set to be concluded as Football Insider report the 26-year-old has agreed terms with Swansea City.

The report suggests that Yates will undergo a medical after agreeing on personal terms to join Michael Duff's side.

The Swans are said to have fended off competition from two other Championship clubs for the man who scored 15 times for the Tangerines last season despite the club's relegation back to League One.

Yates' current contract at Bloomfield Road expires in the summer, so this window presented one of two remaining windows to bring in significant funds for the man who has scored 46 times in 139 appearances. WalesOnline report the fee involved is in the region of £2.5m.

It has been confirmed that Welsh striker Mark Harris has joined Oxford United on a 'long-term deal' following his release from Cardiff City at the end of the season.

Harris was of interest to the likes of Derby, Reading and Blackpool but has since become Liam Manning's fifth signing of the summer window in a bid to drastically change Oxford's fortunes after a dismal second-half of last season.

Manning believes that Harris' "best years are still ahead of him".

"Technically he is very good, he is fast, he creates and scores goal and he is a player I know a lot of clubs were interested in. Signing a full international with his best years ahead of him is a big thing for us and we look forward to working with him.”

Poole joins Pompey after rejecting Lincoln offer

One club which has been very active in the transfer window is Portsmouth, and John Mousinho has further added to his squad in the form of Regan Poole.

Poole, most recently of Lincoln City has moved to Fratton Park after his previous contract with the Imps expired at the end of June, with the club said to have "respected" his decision to seek a new challenge.

Mousinho has already spoken to Portsmouth's official website about the quality possessed by the 25-year-old Manchester United academy graduate.

"Regan is a versatile defender and very good on the ball, while being aggressive off it,"

"Regan brings a lot of league experience, having played at a consistently high level for Lincoln over the past few years,"

Derby County have completed the signing of Bristol City full-back Kane Wilson on a two-year contract for an undisclosed fee, but Jason Knight could soon be moving to Ashton Gate from Pride Park himself.

In regard to Wilson, he becomes Paul Warne's seventh signing of the summer window after a disappointing spell with the Robins as a result of injuries following his from Forest Green Rovers last year.

The 23-year-old had previously been linked to Birmingham City & Bolton Wanderers this window. Despite his setbacks, Wilson is wanting to use them as motivation to play a key role at Derby.

"It's the worst thing that any footballer can face, but I've got the bit between my teeth now. I'm ready to go and compete and try to get into this Derby team."

One man who has moced in the opposite direction is Jason Knight, he has left the Rams to sign for Bristol City.

Wycombe complete loan signing of Manchester City midfielder

Youngster Kian Breckin has been confirmed as Wycombe Wanderers' second signing of the summer, as he makes a loan switch from Manchester City.

This will be the 19-year-old's first taste of senior football, having featured for City's U18's and Elite Development squad thus far.

Chairboys boss Matt Bloomfield stated that he is "grateful" to the treble winners for making the move happen, as per the Bucks Free Press.

“We’re really grateful to City for making this move happen and entrusting us with one of their young talents, and look forward to seeing him blossom over the coming weeks and months.”

“He’s a really talented young lad with a big future in the game, and I know he’ll benefit from playing first-team football to add to the fantastic upbringing he’s already had in Manchester City’s youth setup.

It has already been confirmed that Breckin will wear the number eight shirt at Adams Park.