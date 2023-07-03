League One clubs are pressing on with their transfer business as pre-season gets underway, with some eye-catching moves being made by some.

Let's look at the latest deals - both incoming and outgoing - at English third tier outfits in the early stages of the week!

Reading set to sign ex-England international

It was revealed last week that former England international forward Theo Walcott was training with recently relegated Reading following the expiration of his Southampton contract.

And it looks as though it wasn't just to keep fit as per Reading Today, the Royals are closing in on Walcott's signature.

Reading are close to Walcott's childhood home in Berkshire and they are managed by Ruben Selles, who had Walcott in the Saints starting 11 last season on a regular basis in the Premier League when he was interim head coach.

Blackpool keen on Martin

Having lost the experience of Gary Madine this summer, Blackpool are interested in adding a veteran to their front-line in the form of Chris Martin, according to Darren Witcoop.

34-year-old Martin is still believed to be in talks with QPR following the expiration of his contract, and he was signed in February by now-Blackpool boss Critchley, who wants to bring him to Bloomfield Road.

Fleetwood sign Celtic defender

Blackpool's Fylde coast rivals Fleetwood have been active this summer, and they've added to their ranks with the signing of Celtic left-back Adam Montgomery.

The 20-year-old joins the Cod Army on a season-long loan, having featured 28 times in the Scottish Premiership for St. Johnstone last season.

Exeter City man set for Swansea move

Having reportedly been in talks regarding a fee for a while, it looks as though an agreement has been reached between Swansea and Exeter City for Josh Key.

According to TEAMtalk, the 23-year-old wing-back is undergoing a medical with the Swans ahead of a move to South Wales.

Key, who scored four League One goals last season, is out of contract with the Grecians, but a fee is required due to being under the age of 24, with the two clubs agreeing a figure instead of having to go to tribunal.

Port Vale add Chislett and Lowe

As first revealed by Football League World earlier today, Port Vale were poised to add AFC Wimbledon attacking midfielder Ethan Chislett to their ranks.

That move has now been confirmed, with the 24-year-old South African making the step-up to League One with the Valiants.

Chislett, who had only played non-league football until three years ago, scored 11 goals for the Dons last season, and is joined at Vale Park by the experienced Jason Lowe, who arrives from Salford City.