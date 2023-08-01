With just days to go until the start of the 2023-24 EFL season, League One clubs are frantically trying to push transfer deals through - even though the window does not shut for another month.

Let's look at the latest done deals, transfer rumours and speculation involving third tier clubs ahead of the beginning of the new campaign...

Derby turn down Bird bid

For a few years now, Max Bird has been an integral part of Derby County's midfield since graduating from their academy.

The Rams risk losing the 22-year-old though with less than 12 months remaining on his contract, and his former coach Liam Rosenior is aiming to re-unite with him at Hull City.

The Tigers have had a bid rejected according to the Derby Telegraph, for a fee which was described as 'derisory'.

Bolton land ex-Wolves man

Having been on trial with the club this summer, Luke Matheson has signed for Bolton Wanderers following his release from Wolves.

Matheson was highly thought of as a teenager when signed from Rochdale but is yet to fulfil his potential - he will now link up with the Trotters' B-team ahead of the 2023-24 season.

Bristol Rovers set to sign Taylor permanently

Having had him on loan in the 2021-22 season in League Two, Bristol Rovers are set to bring Connor Taylor back to the club from Stoke City.

The 21-year-old centre-back though will join the Gas on a permanent basis though this time around, according to the Stoke Sentinel, for a fee of £300,000.

Taylor is due for a medical and will be an ambitious addition at the Memorial Stadium.

Lincoln add Accy midfielder

Lincoln City have had somewhat of an exciting summer with plenty of signings in the young and hungry mould, and they've added to that even further with a deal for Accrington Stanley's Ethan Hamilton.

The Man United academy graduate played 43 times for Stanley last season, scoring six times from midfield, with the Imps paying the League Two outfit an undisclosed fee for the 24-year-old's services.

Ex-Premier League player joins Cambridge

Cambridge are having to replenish their squad ahead of the 2023-24 season after losing the likes of Sam Smith over the summer, and they have added an ex-Premier League player to their ranks.

Elias Kachunga, who played 39 times in the top flight for Huddersfield Town, has penned a one-year deal at the Abbey Stadium having left Bolton over the summer.

The 31-year-old played 40 times in League One last season without scoring, but will be looking for better luck in-front of goal for the U's.

Arsenal youngster wanted by Cheltenham and Cambridge

According to Football Insider, Cheltenham Town and Cambridge are both interested in a loan deal for Arsenal forward Nathan Butler-Oyedeji.

The 20-year-old was loaned to Accrington last season for the second half of the campaign but in 11 League One appearances he failed to find the back of the net.

Man City starlet poised for Stevenage switch

Stevenage are set to land somewhat of a coup by signing Man City centre-back Finley Burns on loan, according to Football Insider.

The 20-year-old played briefly on loan for Swansea City in 2022 in the Championship and featured regularly for Man City's under-21's last season, and standing at 6 ft 5 in tall he will add more height to Steve Evans' back-line.

Turns rejoins O's

Brighton prospect Ed Turns spent the second half of last season on loan at League Two champions Leyton Orient, playing 16 times and scoring twice.

Richie Wellens has now got his hands on the 20-year-old for a full season as he returns to the O's on loan to boost the club's defensive options.