League One clubs continue to complete transfer deals following the opening two rounds of fixtures of the season, with managers beginning to finalise their squads ahead of the transfer deadline.

Many head coaches will now be more sure of what they require when forming their squads for a third tier campaign, with things coming into focus more clearly in the opening games during August.

The window closes on September 1st in just under a month's time, which is bound to only increase speculation and rumours over the future of players in the third tier, particularly those who are still playing for the relegated sides who want a move back to a higher level.

Many impressive deals have gone through already and how clubs operate in the market from here on out will have a huge impact on the final standings, and clarity can be found much more clearly in the opening competitive fixtures as opposed to pre-season.

Three games have been played across the league and cup, with the EFL Cup fixtures also giving them a chance to assess the depth of options in their current squad.

Latest League One transfer news

Having said that, here, we have rounded up some of the latest transfer news and rumours in the third tier following the first games over the weekend.

Derby County in the race for Birmingham City's Sam Cosgrove

Derby County are one of five League One sides interested in a move for Birmingham City striker Sam Cosgrove, according to Alan Nixon.

Charlton, Oxford, Derby and Barnsley are also keen.

Cosgrove has endured a difficult time at St Andrew's, failing to make an impact in the Midlands and being sent out on loan a number of times.

However, the Birmingham man registered 12 goals in 40 competitive appearances last term for Plymouth, proving his credentials at third tier.

Bristol City and Coventry City track Barnsley's Callum Styles

Bristol City and Coventry City are interested in Barnsley’s Callum Styles, with the League One side holding out for £2m for the player.

Nixon revealed that Championship duo Coventry and Bristol City are both in the market for the player who can operate in midfield or as a left-sided defender.

The pair both lost midfielders recently, with Gustavo Hamer departing Coventry for Sheffield United and Alex Scott also moving to the Premier League in the form of AFC Bournemouth.

Reading set to miss out on Fulham's Jay Stansfield

Fulham are set to keep Jay Stansfield beyond the end of the summer transfer window following an impressive pre-season at Craven Cottage, according to Darren Witcoop.

Recording nine goals and seven assists for Exeter City in 36 league appearances last term may have alerted the attention of Reading, who are in need of quite a few additions before the window closes.

The 20-year-old has seemingly done enough this summer to remain a part of Marco Silva's plans, with the player appearing on the bench for the Premier League's opening weekend fixtures. Fulham beat Everton 1-0 but Stansfield was an unused substitute.

Bristol City chase Bolton's George Thomason

According to The Bolton News, Bristol City have tabled an offer for Bolton Wanderers' George Thomason, however it's been rejected by the club and he looks set to stay at the Trotetrs

The League One outfit have yet to accept or reject this bid for the playmaker, with the club undecided over Thomason’s future currently.

The Championship side have set their sights on the Bolton midfielder ahead of the September deadline, and it's possible he is an alternative to Barnsley's Styles as they look to replace Scott.